What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books.

A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace.

Walmart is one of the best places to load up on all the essentials (or not-so-essential items). That said, you may be wondering if your nearby Walmart will be open on New Year's Day, so you can stock up for the year — or, well, week — ahead.

Ahead, we’ve got all the details about Walmart’s operating hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What are Walmart’s New Year’s Eve hours?

Walmart will be open normal hours on New Year’s Eve. Most locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you’d like to confirm your local Walmart’s hours before your hop in the car, you can check out Walmart’s Store Locator for specifics, including the store's phone number if you’d like to call with any additional questions.

What are Walmart’s New Year’s Day hours?

Folks who are looking to get shopping carts and prices rollin’, you’re in luck because Walmart will be open for its usual hours on New Year’s Day, aka from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Visit Walmart’s Store Locator for more information.

Where else can I shop on New Year's Day?

Make a day of it and hit up a few nearby stores while you're out. The following stores will also be open on New Year's Day this year.

Kohl’s : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Target: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. The Home Depot : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open with varying hours. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here.

Aldi, Costco, Sam's Club and Trader Joe's are some of the select stores opting to keep their doors closed on New Year's Day.