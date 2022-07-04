Is Walmart open on the 4th of July? Here are the store’s holiday hours

Whether you're spending the day by the lake or enjoying a backyard cookout, there's nothing better than celebrating our country's independence with the people you love most.

As you put the finishing touches on your Instagram-worthy celebration, you may find yourself needing some last-minute Fourth of July party supplies.

Since Walmart has pretty much everything you can think of — food, drinks, party decorations, lawn games, you name it — it's the obvious choice.

But before you make your way to the store, ask yourself: Is Walmart even open on the Fourth of July? Keep reading to find the answer, along with other grocery and big-box stores that will be keeping their doors open on the star-spangled holiday.

What are Walmart’s 4th of July hours?

All Walmart locations nationwide are open with regular business hours on the Fourth of July. "Most of our stores and Neighborhood Markets are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m," a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY.

Since hours may vary by location, head to Walmart’s Store Finder page to confirm the opening and closing times of your nearest store.

Where else can I shop on the 4th of July?

The good news: Walmart is not an anomaly. The following stores are also keeping their doors open on the Fourth of July:

Aldi: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club : Stores are open from 8 a.m to close.

: Stores are open from 8 a.m to close. Publix: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Sam’s Club: The Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus Members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club Members.

The Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus Members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club Members. Target: Stores are open with regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Trader Joe’s: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

