Is Walmart open on Easter? Here are the store's holiday hours

Much like other holidays, Easter comes with a laundry list of things to buy before the Easter Bunny comes to town.

Whether it’s some chocolate bunnies for your kiddos, canned greens beans for your springtime feast or a carton of eggs for your family to dye, there's no doubt that there's a lot that goes into making the Easter egg-stra special.

And when in doubt, you may head to your local Walmart to pick up anything — and everything — you may need. (Or, ya know, just to peruse the aisles if you don't celebrate Easter and Sunday is your shopping day of choice.)

That said, you may be wondering if Walmart is open on Easter Sunday. Ahead, we’ve got all the details about the store’s operating hours for Sunday, April 9. Now, let’s hop to it!

What are Walmart's Easter hours?

Walmart will be open for business this Easter. Most locations will be open during its normal operating hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hours may vary by location, so it's best to confirm your local store's hours before heading out your door. Head to Walmart’s Store Locator for specifics.

What other stores are open on Easter?

Although Walmart is certainly a one-stop shop, you may find yourself wanting (or perhaps, needing) to swing by other stores on this given Sunday. In that case, swing by the following stores: