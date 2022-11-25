If you’re anything like us, you’re excited to snag some major deals at Walmart this holiday season.

The good news: The retailer has already dropped discounts on Apple, Nintendo and other top brands.

With all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, you may feel like you need to map out a plan, so you can hit up all your favorite stores (Walmart included) on the day. Ahead, find out Walmart's Black Friday hours, plus the latest details about what you can expect from this year's sale.

What are Walmart's Black Friday hours?

If you want to shop at Walmart on Thanksgiving to pick up a last-minute hostess gift or get some groceries, we’re afraid you’re out of luck. All of Walmart’’s stores — that is, both Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets — will be closed on Nov. 24, 2022, in honor of Thanksgiving Day.

That just means you'll have to wait to shop until Black Friday. Walmart stores are open on Black Friday — Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 — from 6 a.m to 11 p.m, but select stores may follow a modified schedule. Visit Walmart’s Store Locator for specific store hours and details, as well as the store’s phone number.

Keep in mind that stores might be crowded on Black Friday, so arriving at off-peak times early in the day or late in the evening may make it a more enjoyable shopping experience for all.

How long can I shop Walmart's Black Friday deals?

Walmart started rolling out deals in early November, with Walmart+ Members getting even better savings. In October, Walmart announced that a month-long savings event called “Black Friday Deals for Days" is back for the third year in a row. Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event on Nov. 28.

“It’s a little bit of a change based on what we know from our customers,” Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY. “They’ve been shopping earlier and earlier every year — and particularly the last couple of years — we see a lot of people buying sooner than they would’ve in years past, so we moved the events up to be ready for them."

A tip: Walmart+ members get early access to all the best Black Friday deals, so it may be worth your while to sign up. To learn more or sign up, check out Walmart.com/plus and start rolling, rolling, rolling along with those epic savings.