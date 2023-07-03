Is Walmart open on July 4th? What to know about the store's holiday hours

It's America's big birthday and though it's hard to believe, she's turning 247 this year.

In honor of her special day (aka the Fourth of July), carve out time to throw a barbecue, make a few festive crafts and share inspiring quotes about freedom.

While we're guessing that you've already made plans for Independence Day, if you haven't, allow us to inspire a day full of fun-filled activities for the whole family.

Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, whether it's groceries for your or a new air conditioner to replace the one that just broke, you might be wondering if Walmart is open on the Fourth of July.

We're happy to tell you that we've got the answer. In fact, we got all the details directly from the retailer.

Here's what you need to know about Walmart's Fourth of July plans, along with a list of other stores keeping their doors open.

Is Walmart open on July 4th?

If your Independence Day plans include going to Walmart, you're in luck.

Walmart will be open on the Fourth of July with most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed.

So, even if you waited until the last minute to pick up July Fourth picnic essentials, you can swing by your nearest Walmart to ensure that your holiday will go off without a hitch.

What other stores are open on July 4th?

Plan to run other errands on the Fourth of July? Here’s a sampling of other retailers open for business on the holiday.

Aldi : All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. Dollar Tree: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. The Home Depot : Stores open at normal time, but close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at normal time, but close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here. IKEA: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here. Macy’s : Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here. Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here. T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Trader Joe’s: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on July 4th