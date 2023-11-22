It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and as things sometimes go, someone might wake up on the holiday with the sniffles or the flu.

Unfortunately, it happens. And when it does, your first thought is probably to head to your local convenience store or pharmacy to load up on tissues, cough drops and all the rest of the supplies needed for a long winter’s cold.

But since it’s Thanksgiving and all, many retailers are closed in observance of the holiday, which can make stocking up on the essentials just a bit more difficult.

Fortunately, there are plenty of stores open on Turkey Day, including grocery stores and other merchants. But what about Walgreens?

If you’re wondering if your local store will be open this Thanksgiving, head’s up, because we’ve got some news for you on Walgreens’ Thanksgiving hours in 2023 — and, trust us, you’re going to want to know.

In fact, the pharmacy’s Thanksgiving Hours are nothing short of groundbreaking, marking a first ever for the retailer. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details to make sure you don’t find yourself without the essentials this year.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving 2023?

The pharmacy giant, founded in 1901, recently announced that, for the first time in company history, most stores will be closed on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. The exceptions are its 24-hour locations; nearly all of those 700 stores will stay open.

According to a spokesperson, the landmark decision to close on Thanksgiving Day is in an effort to give Walgreens’ “team members time with their loved ones” on the holiday.

“We have consistently heard from our team members — who are the face of Walgreens — that time off is a meaningful way for us to demonstrate we value them,” said Tracey D. Brown, EVP, president of Walgreens retail and chief customer officer, in a press release.

While most Walgreens will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2023, stores will resume normal hours beginning Friday, Nov. 24. Customers can visit Walgreens’ store locator to find out holiday hours for their area stores.

Where to find a Walgreens near you

For the morning after Turkey Day, if you’re unsure where the closest location is or if there’s a 24-hour Walgreens near you, you can quickly find out using Walgreens’ store locator.

To save you the time and trouble of looking it up, you’ll find details on Walgreens’ locations and hours right here.

Stores and pharmacies open on Thanksgiving

Though Walgreens will be closed this year, see below for a sampling of stores that will be open for business on Turkey Day.

Albertsons: A majority of stores are open with varied or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

CVS: Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Thanksgiving. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here.

Food Lion: Stores will open at the normal time and close at 3 p.m. (with some closing at 4 p.m. depending on location). Find local store hours here.

Giant Food: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (including those that normally operate 24 hours). Most pharmacies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup and delivery available until 3 p.m. Gas station hours 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

H-E-B: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pharmacies are closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Home delivery is unavailable. Find local hours here.

Rite Aid: Stores will be open, but pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here

Safeway: A majority of locations are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

7-Eleven: A majority of 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 with some locations operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores will be open until 4 p.m. except for the following Massachusetts locations: Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood, and Medford. Find local hours here.