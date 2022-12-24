What are Walgreen's Christmas hours in 2022? We've got all the details

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, everyone was stirring because they were up with the sniffles.

It's cold and flu season, after all.

OK, that's not actually how the old Christmas quote goes, but if that's your story this year, then a pitstop at your nearby pharmacy might be in order.

So, in the event that Santa brought more than just perfectly-wrapped presents, we're here with all the details about Walgreen's Christmas hours.

Even if you don't need cough medicine, it's good to know when stores are open just in case you need any last-minute essentials for your holiday festivities like, say, eggs for the big Christmas Day brunch.

With Walmart, Target and other major grocery chains closed in observance of the holiday, you'll be glad to have Walgreens' Christmas hours on hand. (Psst, here's a spoiler: Walgreens will be open for business on Christmas.)

Here's everything you need to know about the store's holiday plans.

What are Walgreen's Christmas hours in 2022?

If you're planning to make a quick run on Christmas Eve, no need to fret because Walgreens will be open during regular business hours, a spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email. Hours may vary by location.

As for Christmas Day, most store will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All 24-hour locations will continue to remain open.

To ensure your local store is open, Walgreens recommends using the store locator on their website to confirm holiday hour.

Even more convenient, Walgreens locations offer 30-minute pickup and 1-hour delivery "for last-minute gifting, holiday and healthcare essentials" on Christmas Day. To accommodate adjusted store hours, orders must be placed by 4 p.m. and cut-off times vary by location.

Looking ahead? Here are Walgreens New Year's hours

Whatever your New Year's plans include — fancy dinner, movies on the couch or a mix of the two — Walgreens will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

Pharmacy hours will vary by location, so check the store locator before heading out the door.