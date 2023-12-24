Cold and flu season doesn't take a break just because it's Christmas.

If anything, like an uninvited guest, sometimes the sniffles just show up and, well, there's not much that can be done other than ensuring you're well-stocked with tissues and pain relievers for the duration.

Should you find yourself in a pinch this Christmas because someone is feeling a bit under the weather or you just realized you forgot to pick up a gift card for your favorite aunt, you may be wondering what Walgreens' Christmas hours are this year.

Fortunately, we've got all the details on whether or not Walgreens will be open on Christmas and, better yet, what the pharmacy's holiday hours will be to ensure you get exactly what you need – when you need it the most.

Although Walgreens has historically been open for business on Christmas Day, the retailer closed on Thanksgiving in 2023 to give its employees time off to spend with relatives, friends and loved ones.

So, wondering if the pharmacy will be open on Christmas this year is a fair question. To answer it, TODAY.com reached out to Walgreens to get the specifics. Here's what you need to know.

What are Walgreens' Christmas hours in 2023?

If you’re planning a trip to Walgreens on Christmas Eve, no need to fret, because stores will be open during regular business hours, a spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email. However, pharmacy hours may vary by location.

As for Christmas Day, most stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all 24-hour locations continuing to remain open as usual.

To confirm that a Walgreens near you is open, use the store locator to find holiday hours for both stores and pharmacies.

What are Walgreens' New Year's hours in 2024?

Whatever your New Year’s plans include — fancy dinner, movies on the couch or a mix of the two — Walgreens will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

Pharmacy hours may vary by location, so check the store locator before heading out the door.