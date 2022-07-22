120 vampire names that'll transport you to Transylvania

We’re totally obsessed with vampires.

Vampires are nothing like us mortals. They live forever, never age and only come outside at night. Of course, there’s the whole drinking-blood-like-it's-a-cocktail thing, which adds to their allure — as creepy as it sounds.

Our centuries-long infatuation with bloodsuckers probably explains why there are so many vampire movies, books and TV shows. It’s also the reason why the National Retail Foundation found that vampire costumes are the second most popular Halloween costumes for adults, falling right behind witches.

Even vampire names are way cooler than ordinary names because, outside of fiction, how often do meet someone named “Alaric” or “Athenodora"?

In the event that you're dressing up as a vampire this year, browse through this list of names to help you really sink your teeth into your character. Maybe they'll inspire you to go as a famous vampire from the past Dracula or Vladimir, or convince your best friend to be the Bella to your Edward from "Twilight."

Even if you're just looking to use a vampire name as a Halloween Instagram caption, you're sure to find it below.

Female vampire names with meanings

Matt Cowan / Getty Images

Belladonna — "deadly nightshade"

— "deadly nightshade" Nerezza — "darkness"

— "darkness" Samara — "night talk"

— "night talk" Nisha — "night"

— "night" Maryse — "of the sea"

— "of the sea" Darcia — "the dark one"

— "the dark one" Lilith — "she demon"

— "she demon" Amaya — "the end, night rain"

— "the end, night rain" Esmeray — "dark moon"

— "dark moon" Asra — "travels at night"

— "travels at night" Luna — "moon"

— "moon" Fala — "crow"

— "crow" Raven — "the bird or dark"

— "the bird or dark" Keket — "mythical goddess of darkness"

— "mythical goddess of darkness" Akshayaa — "indestructible"

— "indestructible" Essie — "star"

— "star" Adrienne — "dark"

— "dark" Chime — "everlasting' or "immortal"

— "everlasting' or "immortal" Ciarra — "dark, not fair"

— "dark, not fair" Enyo — "goddess of destruction"

— "goddess of destruction" Daeva — "evil spirit"

Male vampire names with meanings

Francois Duhamel / Sygma via Getty Images

Lazarus — "God will help"

— "God will help" Dracula — "son of Dracul"

— "son of Dracul" Vlad — "great ruler"

— "great ruler" Ammar — "immortal"

— "immortal" Layzal — immortal

— immortal Alaric — ruler of all

— ruler of all Ozul — "shadow"

— "shadow" Draco — "serpent" or "dragon"

"serpent" or "dragon" Panas — "immortal"

— "immortal" Jarlen — "one who pays tribute to the Lord"

— "one who pays tribute to the Lord" Cleo — "glory"

— "glory" Dorian — "of Doris" or "of Doros"

— "of Doris" or "of Doros" Aamon — "demon"

— "demon" Valentine — "strong"

— "strong" Ascelin — "of the moon"

— "of the moon" Astaroth — "demon"

— "demon" Lucius — "light"

— "light" Necro — "dead person" or "corpse"

— "dead person" or "corpse" Vesper — "evening" or "evening star"

— "evening" or "evening star" Astaroth — "high-ranking demon"

— "high-ranking demon" Ciaran — "little dark one"

Vampire names from TV shows and movies

Entertainment Pictures / Alamy S / Alamy

Elena — "The Vampire Diaries"

— "The Vampire Diaries" Damon — “The Vampire Diaries”

— “The Vampire Diaries” Klaus — “The Vampire Diaries”

— “The Vampire Diaries” Stefan — “The Vampire Diaries”

— “The Vampire Diaries” Lorenzo — “The Vampire Diaries”

— “The Vampire Diaries” Rebekah — “The Vampire Diaries”

— “The Vampire Diaries” Sookie — "True Blood"

— "True Blood" Alcide — “True Blood”

— “True Blood” Tara — “True Blood”

— “True Blood” Hoyt — “True Blood”

— “True Blood” Lettie — “True Blood”

— “True Blood” Juliette — "First Kill"

— "First Kill" Elinor — "First Kill"

— "First Kill" Margot — "First Kill"

— "First Kill" Oliver — "First Kill"

— "First Kill" Lucy — "Dracula"

— "Dracula" Morticia — “The Addams Family”

— “The Addams Family” Edward — "The Twilight Saga"

— "The Twilight Saga" Bella — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Renée — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Rosalie — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Jasper — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Emmett — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Aro — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Caius — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Carlisle — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Zafrina — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Kachiri — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Senna — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Renesmee — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Marcus — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Sulpicia — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Athenodora — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Vladimir - "The Twilight Saga"

- "The Twilight Saga" Siobhan — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Victoria — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Eleazar — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Sasha — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Laurent — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Irina — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Amun — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Kebi — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Tia — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Stefan — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Riley — “The Twilight Saga”

— “The Twilight Saga” Benny — "Supernatural"

— "Supernatural" Lenore — "Supernatural"

— "Supernatural" Eli — "Supernatural"

— "Supernatural" Angel — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

— “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Absalom — "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

— "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Alessandra — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

— “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Belasarius — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

— “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Harth — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

— “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Nandor — "What We Do in the Shadows"

— "What We Do in the Shadows" Laszlo — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Nadja — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Colin — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Baron — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Viago — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Vladislav — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Petyr — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Deacon — “What We Do in the Shadows”

— “What We Do in the Shadows” Elijah — "The Originals"

— "The Originals" Marcel — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Davina — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Freya — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Mikael — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Eva — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Lucien — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Kol — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Aurora — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Aiden — “The Originals”

— “The Originals” Lestat — "Interview with the Vampire"

— "Interview with the Vampire" Louis — “Interview with the Vampire”

— “Interview with the Vampire” Claudia — “Interview with the Vampire”

— “Interview with the Vampire” Armand — “Interview with the Vampire”

— “Interview with the Vampire” Elvira — “Elvira’s Movie Macabre”

— “Elvira’s Movie Macabre” Malivore — "Legacies"

