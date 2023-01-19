60 sweet Valentine's Day wishes to send to everyone you love

Everything's better together.

Jack Johnson said it best in his song "Better Together," which reminds us all that no matter what happens in life, things are always better with someone you love by your side.

Whether your special someone is family member, close friend or lover, don't forget to let them know how much they mean to you by sending them Valentine's Day wishes when Feb. 14 rolls around.

Of course, flowers, candy and other thoughtful gifts go a long way in showing how much you care, but a handwritten message from the heart will sweeten the deal.

And while you can always take the romantic route, throw in a funny pun or joke for, well, balance. Reserve your love note for a greeting card or give the whole world a glimpse into your relationship by using it to caption your Valentine's Day Instagram post.

To help you find just the right thing to say, we've pulled together a list of cute messages to send to him, her, friends and everyone else that we're sure will warm their hearts not just on Valentine's Day, but the rest of the year, too.

Happy Valentine's Day wishes

The good things in life are better with you.

I love the way you love me.

My favorite place to be is with you.

I made a wish, then you came true.

I love you today, tomorrow and all the days after that.

Without a doubt, I’d choose you all over again.

I followed my heart and it led me to you.

Love is sweet and so are you.

I’m so glad your forever is my always.

All you need is love. And pasta.

I choose you. Now and forever.

Love is what happens when two fires burn in a single flame.

And they lived happily ever after.

Valentine's Day wishes for your boyfriend, husband or another special man

You weren’t my first kiss, but you’ll be the last.

You’re the sun in my sky, the stars in my universe.

Nothing is scary as long as you’re by my side.

You shine, my valentine.

Mine, mine and mine.

This is no ordinary day. Then again, neither is our love.

We’ve had good times, bad times and everything in between. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

We’re like a comfortable pair of shoes: a little broken in with a lot of sole.

You’re the ice cream to my cone.

You fill my life with joy and love.

When I think about the things that matter in life, you’re what comes to mind.

You’re in all of my best memories.

I wanted to do something cute for Valentine’s Day, then I realized I already was.

When I think of you, it reminds me how lucky I am.

Like football and pizza, we were meant to be.

We were worth the wait.

How do I spell love? Y-O-U.

Out of all the women in the world, I’m the one who gets to keep you.

Valentine's Day wishes for your girlfriend, wife or another special lady

Life may change, but our love will always be the same.

There’s no one I’d rather do nothing with than you.

The heart wants what the heart wants.

So many memories. So many more to make.

As long as we’re together, every day is Valentine’s Day.

No ifs, ands or buts, we were meant to be. OK, maybe butts …

Even after all this time, I still have a crush on you.

You make life fun.

I love you because you’re perfect. And when you’re not? I love you even more.

Something tells me we’re into something good.

What a wonderful world it is with you in it.

You’re my someone.

Cute Valentine’s Day wishes for friends