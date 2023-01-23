There are some classic ways to ensure a fun-filled Valentine's Day: tons of treats, romantic movies and exchanging lovey-dovey messages, to name a few. But if you’re throwing a party or looking to plan a few activities for your kids, you’ll need some Valentine's Day games to keep everyone busy — and happy — on the love-filled holiday.

While you can certainly go and buy a game at the store, a DIY version is something your kids won’t soon forget. Whether it’s trivia, tic-tac-toe, a maze or scavenger hunt, Valentine’s Day will be a lot more memorable if you include a few handcrafted games to play.

Of course, it's even more fun if there are prizes at stake. That's why most of these games offer up adorable awards for young and old to remember their Valentine's Day by. It's up to you how big or small you want to go, but it's a good idea to pick up mini bags of candy, boxes of conversation hearts, sticker sheets, tiny stuffed animals and small gifts ahead of time.

And sure, most of these Valentine's Day games are made with kids in mind, but we're sure adults will get a thrill out of them, too.

Valentine's Day trivia game

Hey, Let's Make Stuff

Looking for a Valentine’s Day game to play with your big kids, co-workers or friends? Whip out this printable trivia game to test your knowledge about the romance-filled holiday.

Get the tutorial at Hey, Let’s Make Stuff.

Tumble game

Tried & True Creative

Here’s a new version of Jenga that your kids are sure to love. Decorate wood blocks with red hearts and add sweet instructions to each one. When someone pushes out one of the blocks, you’ll follow the handwritten instructions, answering prompts like “How much do you love me?” or “Give me one kiss.”

Get the tutorial at Tried & True Creative.

Punch board game

Events to Celebrate

Here’s a great Valentine’s Day game to play in the classroom! Place toys and treats in pink paper cups, cover them with tissue paper and glue them to pre-cut foam board. Each child will take a turn “punching” the paper to win a prize.

Get the tutorial at Events to Celebrate.

Mittens and kisses game

Skip to my Lou

Lean into the sweetness of the holiday with this party-ready game. Have kids make two lines, then drop several Hershey Kisses onto a table in front of them while giving the person in front mittens to wear. They’ll unwrap their chocolate treat, eat it and pass the mittens to the next person in line.

Get the tutorial at Skip to My Lou.

Spot the heart game

Studio DIY

Elf on the Shelf season may be long gone, but that doesn't mean you can't capture the same kind of fun for Valentine’s Day. Stick adhesive hearts in different places throughout your home or on objects, like a lunch bag or even on your dog’s sweater. They’ll count as they go to see how many hearts they can find.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

'Family Feud' game

Play Party Plan

Gather your family for this fun game. You’ll stage a Valentine's Day-themed version of "Family Feud" at home with customized poster boards.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Tic-tac-toe game with conversation hearts

Mama Cheaps

Who says you can’t play a game and it eat it, too? Using graham crackers, icing and conversation hearts, play a game of tic-tac-toe before chowing down.

Get the tutorial at Mama Cheaps.

Heart zap game

Pint-Sized Treasures

Cover a wall with 40 hearts, all of which have various points written on them. Players will toss tennis balls at the hearts, but a "zap" will result in losing all their points.

Get the tutorial at Pint-Sized Treasures.

Cup and ball game

Homan at Home

Remember those ball-and-cup games you played as a kid? Now you can help your children make one of their own for Valentine’s Day.

Get the tutorial at Homan at Home.

Homemade tic-tac-toe game

Crayons & Cravings

Crafting a game of tic-tac-toe is a lot more fun than playing it on paper! This one comes together with a foam sheet, paper straws and glittery hearts.

Get the tutorial at Crayons & Cravings.

Guess who game

Willowday

The classic guessing game makes a comeback with this DIY. Using a free printable, flip up the characters and ask questions about each one until you correctly guess the hidden character.

Get the tutorial at Willowday.

Punch-a-prize game

The Hungry Homemaker

Pick a backdrop that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day, like a print with polka dots in shades of red and pink, and watch as your children “punch” their prizes with glee.

Get the tutorial at The Hungry Homemaker.

Scavenger hunt game

Play Party Plan

Make the most of a cold winter afternoon by putting together a scavenger hunt for all ages. Luckily, you use these printables as your guide.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Maze valentine game

White House Crafts

For a game that you can also give away as a valentine, look to this tutorial. Simply add a heart-shaped maze to each printable as a way to spread the love — and fun.

Get the tutorial at White House Crafts.

Matching hearts game

Brite & Bubbly

Perfect for toddlers, this candy-colored game challenges them to pair like-colored hearts and matching letters.

Get the tutorial at Brite & Bubbly.