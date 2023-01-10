Je t’adore. Te amo. I love you.

No matter how you say it, Valentine's Day is the time to let loved ones know just how much they matter.

Though Valentine's Day traditions vary around the world, they all have one thing in common: love.

Whether you're celebrating Feb. 14 by curling up with a romantic movie, exchanging sweet nothings over a candlelit dinner or hating on the holiday with your closest friends, share your a photo of celebration on Instagram along with one of these Valentine's Day captions.

And really, they're not just for static posts. Feel free to add one of these captions to your Instagram notes for a sweet or funny status update.

To help inspire you, we've come up with a list of cute Valentine's Day Instagram captions to accompany your pics. You're bound to find just the right words, whether you're showing off the heart-shaped box of chocolates gifted by your forever love, sharing funny moments from your Galentine's Day party or simply want an excuse to post anti-Valentine's Day sentiments because, well, let's be honest, not everyone's a fan of the love-filled holiday.

We also threw in some Cupid-approved captions in honor of the arrow-shooting cherub just in case the love baby has recently made an unexpected appearance in your life.

Even if he hasn't, these sweet caption ideas are sure to have you falling in love this Valentine's Day.

Romantic Valentine's Day captions

It’s a love without end.

If I had to do it all over again, it would still be you.

And they lived happily ever after.

You are today and every day.

Made with love.

I love the way you love me.

Everything is better with you.

All my smiles start with you.

Our forever began with a kiss.

I love us.

You’ll forever be my always.

I loved you before I met you.

Together is where I want to be.

Je t’adore (I adore you).

I love you to the moon and back.

I love you the most.

Something tells me this is going to be forever.

It’s not what we have, but who we love that matters.

They say nothing lasts forever. But they don’t know us.

The best is yet to come.

Grow old along with me.

You stole my heart and I don’t want it back.

Cute Valentine's Day captions for couples

You’re the Ben to my Jerry.

We should probably snuggle now.

You’re my happy place.

All’s fair in love and pizza.

Hugs, kisses and Valentine's Day wishes.

I tripped and fell in love with you.

You weren’t my first, but you’ll be the last.

You’re totally my type.

I love you oodles and dim sum.

Let’s taco ‘bout just how much I love you.

I love you a latte.

I only have eyes for you.

We were worth the wait.

I heart you.

Finders keepers.

You hold the key to my heart.

Anti-Valentine's Day captions

Happy Singles Awareness Day!

Who needs flowers and chocolate when we’ve got wine?

Forget red and pink, rosé is my favorite color.

Cupid Shuffle, anyone?!

Cupid gives archery a bad name.

I’m the best date I ever had.

Is it over yet?

V is for valentine ... and vodka.

Single and killin' it.

Just waiting to buy the 50% off candy tomorrow.

Galentine's Day captions

Girlfriends are the family we meet along the way.

You’re the sister I got to pick.

Gal pals now and always.

Will you be my galentine?

Girls rule.

Happy Pal-entine’s Day!

Let's hear it for the ladies today and everyday!

Friends are the glue that put the pieces back together.

Gals that play together, stay together.

Sisters from another mother.

I got you, gal!

Girls just wanna have fun.

Sisters before misters.

Roses are red, violets are blue, gals are pals, just like you.

You'll always be my galentine.

Talk about squad goals.

Cupid Instagram captions

Love is in the air-row!

Who needs Cupid? I already love you.

Cupid got me good.

President of the Cupid Club.

I’m with Cupid.

Not today, Cupid. Sorry.

You're cuter than Cupid.

