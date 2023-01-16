Is the post office open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to know

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Since it's a federal holiday, schools, offices and banks are closed — and many employers giver their employees the day off in observance.

Many will spend the day reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr's many contributions in leading the charge for justice and equal rights for Black Americans. But some will take advantage of the day off to run a few errands before the workweek begins.

Should your plans include mailing off a package or waiting for an important letter to arrive in the mail, you might be wondering if the post office is open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Good news: We've got the answers you're looking for, along with some intel on the other holidays that the post office observes.

Is the post office open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

"Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the federal MLK holiday," a representative from the United States Postal Service tells TODAY.com.

Since there's no mail service or delivery the Sunday before MLK Day, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, Jan. 17 to take care of business.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

The U.S. Postal Service closes for a total of 11 federal holidays each year. To help you plan ahead, here is a list of the remaining holidays for 2023:

Presidents Day | Monday, Feb. 20

Memorial Day | Monday, May 29

Juneteenth | Monday, June 19

Independence Day | Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 4

Indigenous Peoples’ Day | Monday, Oct. 9

Veterans Day | Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas Day | Monday, Dec. 25

Will UPS, FedEx and DHL be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Although post offices are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you're not completely out of luck.

UPS stores will remain open on MLK Day, along with pickup and delivery services. There's one caveat, though: UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will take an extra day due to the MLK holiday.

FedEx ground and delivery services will also carry on as usual. Office locations will remain open. One thing to note: FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will offer modified service in observance of the holiday.

DHL, on the other hand, "will not be provide pickup and delivery services" on MLK Day and plans to "resume normal pickup and delivery services on the following day," according to the website.