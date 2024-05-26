Is the post office open on Memorial Day? What to know before you go

Memorial Day is often a busy time.

Between gatherings with family and friends, travel, and Memorial Day activities, the last weekend of May can get pretty hectic.

Before you head out for a family road trip or plan a backyard barbeque, you'll want to make sure to nail down all the logistics ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Many businesses will adjust their schedules as the country prepares to honor the holiday.

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, government institutions will be closed on May 27.

The holiday gives us all a chance to pause and reflect on the reason Memorial Day was created in the first place: to honor U.S. military personnel who lost their lives while serving our country.

If you're planning to send or receive an important package around Memorial Day, you'll want to check your mail service's holiday schedule before you head over to the post office.

Here's everything you should know about the Memorial Day schedule in 2024 for the United States Postal Service and other major mail services.

Is USPS open on Memorial Day?

According to the United States Postal Service website, USPS locations will be closed and mail services will not run on Memorial Day.

Additionally, FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will unavailable on May 27 for the holiday. Stores may have modified hours, so check your nearest location for their Memorial Day schedule.

If you have a crucial mailing situation during the holiday, you're not entirely out of luck: FedEx's Custom Critical delivery service and UPS's Express Critical delivery service will still be operational.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

The United States Postal Service will be closed during all federal holidays. Here is a list of the remaining federal holidays in 2024:

Memorial Day | Monday, May 27

| Monday, May 27 Juneteenth National Independence Day | Wednesday, June 19

| Wednesday, June 19 Independence Day | Thursday, July 4

| Thursday, July 4 Labor Day | Monday, September 2

| Monday, September 2 Columbus Day | Monday, October 14

| Monday, October 14 Veterans Day | Monday, November 11

| Monday, November 11 Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, November 28

| Thursday, November 28 Christmas Day | Wednesday, December 25

What about UPS and FedEx?

Much like the post office, UPS will not deliver or pick up packages on Memorial Day. UPS store locations will closed, too.

FedEx ground, express and freight services will also be suspended on Memorial Day. However, FedEx Office Print & Ship Center locations may be open with limited hours. Find local hours here.