The TODAY anchors always dress to impress on Halloween.

Although we're still a few weeks out from their Halloween costume reveal, if history has taught us anything, it’s that their 2022 looks are bound to be incredible.

Remember when Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie stepped onto the faux football field as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders? Or the time Al Roker channeled his inner superhero and dressed as Batman?

If not, no worries! Refresh your memory by browsing through this list of the very best TODAY show Halloween costumes from throughout the years.

We've got 'em all — Jenna, Savannah, Al, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Willie Geist, along with past anchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Meredith Viera.

Whether you're looking for a clever costume idea (either for yourself or with your best friends) or just love all things Halloween, then you've come to the right place. So, throw on some Halloween tunes and let's reminisce, shall we?

2021

These Halloween costumes are a total touchdown! 2021 was the year of "Football Fright in America" and everyone scored extra points wearing stadium-ready attire.

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Jenna leads a cheer on the plaza-turned-football field.

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

What a crew! Hoda is fabulous as Carrie Underwood, who sings the "Sunday Night Football" theme song. Jenna and Savannah are Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, while Craig represents the opposing team as Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2020

The lights of Broadway were shining extra bright as TODAY anchors dressed up as their favorite stars.

Tyler Essary / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dressed as friends (and rivals) from "Wicked," Savannah and Hoda had us spellbound as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Tyler Essary / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Al and Craig are not throwing away their shot! Al looked ready to host a tea party (then tax it, of course) as King George III, while Craig went as Alexander Hamilton himself.

Tyler Essary / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Talk about a purrfect performance! Jenna stole the show as Grizabella from "Cats."

2019

The TODAY anchors really played the part, busting a few moves as they showed off their costumes.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Hoda is stayin' alive while dressed as Tony Manero from "Saturday Night Fever."

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Now this is a story about how Al and Craig dressed up as Carlton Banks and Will Smith from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Let's just say that Carson and Savannah, who dressed as Danny and Sandy from "Grease," go together like "rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong."

Nathan Congleton / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Nobody — and we mean nobody — puts Willie and Jenna in a corner. They really impressed us by recreating Baby and Johnny's final dance scene in "Dirty Dancing."

2018

The TODAY gang went all out bringing their favorite '80s music and movie icons to life.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Willie dressed as the ultimate school-skipper, Ferris Bueller. Peter Alexander and Jenna clearly felt the need for speed when they dressed as Goose and Maverick from “Top Gun.” Foreshadowing the movie's second life, wouldn't ya say?

Kathie Lee and Carson both took the stage solo: She went as the Material Girl herself and he went as New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen.

Nathan Congleton / NBC

Good morning, my neighbors! Craig took us right back to 1988 when "Coming to America" was released.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Look at Savannah all dressed up as '80s trendsetter Cyndi Lauper. See? Girls really do just want to have fun!

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Great Scott! Al and Dylan made the perfect duo as Doc and Marty McFly costumes from "Back to the Future."

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Sheinelle is simply the best (better than all the rest) as the legendary Tina Turner.

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Finally, Hoda as none other than Elton John. The feathers! The sparkly shades! All of it!

2017

The Opry is taking over TODAY! The anchors went full-on country in 2017.

Nathan Congleton / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Savannah is laying down how to fold 'em as the one and only Gamblin' Man, Kenny Rogers.

Nathan Congleton / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Hoda hit the stage as "Voice" coach Blake Shelton. The question on our minds: Did anyone turn their red chair around?

Nathan Congleton / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

We hardly recognize Al dressed as country legend Willie Nelson.

Nathan Congleton / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Here's something you don't see everyday: "Kenny Rogers" walking through the streets with "Billy Ray Cyrus," aka Carson in costume.

2016

The decade that brought us Beanie Babies, Tamagotchis and dial-up internet is the inspiration behind these '90s costumes.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Al went as Steve Urkel from the '90s sitcom "Family Matters."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hasta la vista, baby! Carson is all decked out as the Terminator and riding a motorcycle to boot, just like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Our guess: He'll be back!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hoda and Kathie Lee cracked us up when they dressed as the "Regis and Kathie Lee" hosts. But in a super fun twist, Kathie Lee swapped places with her former co-host.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Charlie, TODAY's Puppy with a Purpose (a service dog in training), got his very own Halloween makeover as a real-life Beanie Baby.

2015

Good grief! The TODAY anchors went completely nuts, we mean "Peanuts," when they dressed up as characters from the beloved Charlie Brown comic strip by Charles Schultz.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Carson is almost unrecognizable as Linus and Savannah is so cute dressed up as Charlie Brown's starry-eyed sister, Sally.

Anthony Quintano / TODAY

Hoda and Kathie Lee are spot-on with their Snoopy and Woodstock costumes. Now, where' the Red Baron?

2014

Live from TODAY, it's Saturday Night! The TODAY crew pays tribute to the iconic late-night comedy sketch show by dressing up as some of the SNL's most memorable characters.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Savannah, Jenna and Meredith recreated SNL's "Mom Jeans," a sketch that debuted way back in 2003. How time flies!

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Hoda and Kathie Lee went as Garth Algar and Wayne Campbell from "Wayne's World." Party on, Hoda and Kathie Lee.

2013

Once again, TODAY anchors took a trip back in time. This time, they dressed up as characters from TV shows from days gone by.

Peter Kramer/ NBC NewsWire / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"On your mark, get set and go now." Savannah is darling wearing this lookalike Laverne DeFazio costume from "Laverne and Shirley."

Peter Kramer /NBC NewsWire / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Willie is here to save the day (someone get him a razor ASAP) as "Baywatch" lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Thumbs up to this one! Carson teams up with actor Erik Estrada to recreate the motorcycle-riding police duo, Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello from "CHiPs."

Peter Kramer / NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Here's Hoda and Kathie Lee as the Flintstones, a modern, stone-age family. Well, technically only Kathie Lee is a Flintstone — Wilma to be exact. Hoda is dressed up as Wilma's ever-pragmatic neighbor, Betty Rubble.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

We pity the fool! Last, but certainly not least, here's Al as the incomparable Mr. T from "The A-Team."

2011

The TODAY show put a pause on Halloween in 2012 followign the devastation of Hurricane Sandy. The year before, however, things were positively royal. To celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, TODAY anchors dressed up in their British best.

NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

We especially love Hoda and Kathie Lee dressed up as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Their fascinators are, well, fascinating.

NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What an amazing transformation! Savannah really threw us when she showed up as Prince Charles, Britain's future king.

2010

Jonathan D. Woods / Today.com

Lucccccy? Lucy? She’s right here. Well, Hoda is. Kathie Lee went as her neighbor and partner-in-crime, Ethel Mertz.

NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Arriving just in the nick of time to save the world (or, at the very least, Halloween) is Al dressed as Superman.

2009

A long time ago at a plaza far, far away, there were a a bunch of TODAY anchors who showed off their love of "Star Wars." Thanks to a collaboration with Lucasfilm, the TODAY gang got an intergalactic makeover and we can’t help but get stars in our eyes just looking at these photos.

Janette Pellegrini / WireImage

The force is strong with Hoda and Kathie Lee, aka Yoda and C-3PO.

NBC NewsWire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Al outfitted as rakish rebel, Han Solo, looks ready to board the Millennium Falcon and save the galaxy from Lord Vader.

2008

In 2008, the TODAY anchors got their happily-ever-after — in one way or another.

Richard Drew / Associated Press

Kathie Lee and Hoda spent hours in the makeup chair to turn into The Big Bad Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood. Oh, Grandmother, what fantastic costumes these are!

Jason Kempin / WireImage

It's the truth, we swear! Meredith is fantastic in this Pinocchio costume and Al is off and running as The Gingerbread Man.

2007

The monsters really came out to play in 2007.

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Al is giving us vampire vibes in this costume, made to look like Grandpa from "The Munsters."

2006

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Aye Matey! What's a pirate's favorite letter? You'd think it's the "c," but it's really the arrrr. Corny dad jokes aside, Al as Davy Jones from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" is nothing short of brilliant.

2005

Holy superheroes! Look at that Batmobile!

Derek Storm / FilmMagic

Once again, the trophy goes to Al for this Batman costume, which looks like it came straight from the movie.