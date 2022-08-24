75 funny Thanksgiving puns that'll have your crew pie-ning for more

Thanksgiving is making its way to a table near you.

That said, it's never too early to start thinking about what to say when it's time to share what you're most thankful for.

You can always play it safe and express your gratitude for loved ones. But if you're the clown in the family, crack — er, cluck — everyone up with a Thanksgiving pun or funny Turkey Day quote instead.

Some of the best puns are so bad, they're good. That means, everyone's sure to be groaning after you recite a witty one-liner or two — and not just because of the second helping of pumpkin pie.

To help get you started, we've gathered the best of the worst Thanksgiving puns to keep the laughs coming. Stick with a classic fall pun or bring some levity to mealtime by dishing out jokes about the food you're feasting on, everything from stuffing to turkey.

No need to save them all for dinner, though. Go ahead and use one of these silly sayings on Instagram or anywhere else in need of a little punny business on Turkey Day.

Funny Thanksgiving puns

Why are Pilgrims so popular? They’re a chip off the old rock.

Did you hear about the Pilgrim band? They’re called “New Kids on the Rock.”

Beauty and the feast.

What’s a Pilgrim’s favorite letter? The “C.”

Why did the Pilgrim’s stay in Plymouth? It was rockin’.

What did the ocean say to the Pilgrims? Nothing, it just waved.

Last but not feast.

What flavor of ice cream do Pilgrims prefer? Rocky road.

Thanksgiving turkey puns

Turkey deeds done dirt cheap.

No turkey this year? I suspect fowl play!

Did you hear about the turkey that went into IT? It was a technical fowl.

Did you hear about the spontaneous turkey? It decided to wing it.

Did hear about the cursing turkey? It had a fowl mouth.

Did you hear about the poultry convention? They brought in a turkey-note speaker.

You hold the tur-key to my heart!

Did you hear about the sick turkey? It was feeling under the feather.

How’d the turkey know it was going to snow? It got a winter feather advisory.

Why did the turkeys cancel school? There was going to be fowl weather.

Pour some gravy on me.

Thanksgiving food puns

It’s much ado about stuffing.

It’s all or stuffing.

Did you hear about the stuffing costume? It was dressing in disguise.

I yam legend.

I’m on a dinner roll.

Where do cranberries get soft serve? At the Berry Queen.

In every life, a little cranberry must fall.

Who comes when little cranberries lose a tooth? The Tooth Berry.

Did you hear about the maize comedian? He only tells corny jokes.

I’ve got stuffing to lose.

It’s everything or stuffing.

You ain’t seen stuffing yet!

Here I yam!

I yam what I yam.

Baby, I was corn this way!

Corn in the U.S.A.

A star is corn.

Baby, we were corn to run.

Corn to be wild.

Thanksgiving pie puns

Do or pie.

Do or pie. Pie, pie Birdy!

Pie, pie Birdy! Get rich or pie trying.

Pie me a river.

Did you hear about the pie that apologized? It was a piece offering.

Don’t pie over spilled milk.

Old habits pie hard.

What did one pie say to the other? "You wanna piece of me?"

I only have pies for you.

No more Mr. Nice Pie!

Did you hear about the feuding desserts? They didn’t see pie to pie.

Pumpkin puns

Mama, I’m pumpkin home!

We’re pumpkin apart at the seams!

Don’t make me do pumpkin I’ll regret.

I think you just might be onto pumpkin…

Pumpkin sure smells good in here!

This could be the start of pumpkin big!

It’s all pumpkin back to me now.

Pumpkin’s gotta give.

You’re pumpkin special.

There’s always pumpkin there to remind me.

Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

More fall puns