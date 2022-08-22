70 funny Thanksgiving jokes that'll have the table in tears

Everyone needs to bring a sense of humor to the Thanksgiving dinner table.
That's because as much as we love getting the clan together for Thanksgiving activities, things don't always as go as planned. In fact, you can count on a least a few mishaps like, say, forgetting to thaw the turkey in time or burning the pecan pie to a crisp.
Even when things go as expected, tensions often run high during the holidays, especially if it's the first time family and friends have gathered in quite some time. By having a few Thanksgiving jokes handy, you'll be able to break the inevitable awkward silences and therefore, survive the holiday. That, and maybe some Thanksgiving cocktails, too.
Either way, be ready to break out a punny one-liner like "Eat, drink and cranberry" after the Thanksgiving blessing to lighten the mood or make the kids laugh by asking what Pilgrims like to do at the beach (get Puri-tans, of course).
These corny, Dad-approved knee-slappers are sure to have the whole family in stitches. If you want to let even more people in on the joke, use them as Instagram captions for all your Turkey Day photos.
Rest assured, we've got you covered on the Thanksgiving joke front. Unfortunately, you're on your own for everything else.
Thanksgiving jokes for kids
- How do little pumpkins cross the road? With a crossing gourd.
- Why is corn so popular on Thanksgiving? Because it’s a-maize-ing.
- What should you expect at the end of Thanksgiving? The letter “g.”
- What comes at the beginning of parades? The letter “p.”
- If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims.
- Did you hear about the scarecrow who won first prize? It was outstanding in its field.
- What did the Pilgrims use to make cookies on Thanksgiving? May flour.
- What smells the best on Thanksgiving? Your nose.
- Why don’t side dishes tell jokes? They’re too corny.
- Where did the Pilgrims stand after landing on Plymouth Rock? On their feet.
Thanksgiving jokes for adults
- What did one pumpkin pie say to the other? You wanna piece of me?
- What do you call a sad cranberry? A blueberry.
- What did the autumn leaf say to the tree? I’m falling for you.
- Did you hear about the Thanksgiving engagement ring? It’s 24 carrots.
- What happens when potatoes drink too much? They get mashed.
- What kind of music do Pilgrims listen to? Plymouth rock.
- Why did the cranberry blush? It saw the turkey dressing.
- Why should you never tell secrets in a cornfield? Because the corn has ears.
- What did the pumpkin say to the squash? Oh my gourd!
- What did the scarecrow wear to Thanksgiving? A har-vest.
- What’s the best way to fix a broken pumpkin? Use a pumpkin patch.
- What did one turkey say to the other? Let’s get basted!
- How do Pilgrims kick a bad habit? They stop cold turkey.
Thanksgiving knock-knock jokes
- Knock, knock! Who's there? Dog. Dog who? Doggone-it, someone ate the last turkey leg.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any more cranberries?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annie. Annie who? Annie body want pumpkin pie?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Argue. Argue who? Argue going to pass the gravy or what?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gwen. Gwen who? Gwen is Thanksgiving dinner? I’m hungry!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have to sit at the kid’s table again?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dozen. Dozen who? Dozen anybody else want pie?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mustache. Mustache who? I mustache you to carve the turkey.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Aida. Aida who? Aida lot of food and now I’m stuffed.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good pumpkin pie recipe?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Grace. Grace who? Grace before Thanksgiving is a tradition.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, I’m hungry!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Holly. Holly who? Holly-days are the best time of year.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you going to pass the gravy?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita nap, I’m stuffed!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hatch. Hatch who? Sorry you’ve got a cold on Thanksgiving!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for dessert.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s Thanksgiving.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita bigger pair of pants, I ate too much.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? A herd. A herd who? A herd you were hosting Thanksgiving this year.
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tanks. Tanks who? Tanksgiving is here!
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Happy. Happy who? Happy Thanksgiving Day to you!
Thanksgiving jokes about turkey
- What’s the best way to stuff a turkey? Serve it pizza and ice cream.
- What do you call a turkey on the run? Fast food.
- Did you hear about the turkey fight? He got the stuffing knocked out of him.
- What’s a turkey’s favorite dessert? Apple gobbler.
- What’s a Pilgrim’s favorite dance? The Turkey Trot.
- Why did the turkey become a percussionist? It already had the drumsticks.
- If leaves come from trees, where do turkeys come from? Poultries.
- What do turkeys say on Thanksgiving? Moo.
- Did you hear about the turkey who went to jail? It was arrested for fowl play.
- Why did the turkey refuse to eat dinner? It was stuffed.
- Why did the turkey get detention? It used fowl language.
- Did you hear about the turkey prom? It was a Butterball.
- What do you get when you cross a turkey with a banjo? A turkey that can pluck itself.
- How do turkeys cross the ocean? On a gravy boat.
- Did you hear the one about the rude turkey? It was jerk-y.
- How do turkeys search the internet? They use Gobble.
- Why did the turkey cross the road? It was following the chicken.
- Why was the turkey expelled from the game? It committed a fowl.
- Why didn’t the chef season the turkey? There wasn’t enough thyme.
- What do you call rain on Turkey Day? Fowl weather.
- How did the turkey get home for Thanksgiving? It took the gravy train.
- What did the turkey say to the mashed potatoes? It’s gravy from here on out.
- What do turkeys use to serve wine? A gob-let.
- Did you hear about the turkey haunted house? It had a poultry-giest.
- How many cooks do you need to stuff a turkey? Just one, but sometimes they don’t fit.