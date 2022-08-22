70 funny Thanksgiving jokes that'll have the table in tears

Everyone needs to bring a sense of humor to the Thanksgiving dinner table.

That's because as much as we love getting the clan together for Thanksgiving activities, things don't always as go as planned. In fact, you can count on a least a few mishaps like, say, forgetting to thaw the turkey in time or burning the pecan pie to a crisp.

Even when things go as expected, tensions often run high during the holidays, especially if it's the first time family and friends have gathered in quite some time. By having a few Thanksgiving jokes handy, you'll be able to break the inevitable awkward silences and therefore, survive the holiday. That, and maybe some Thanksgiving cocktails, too.

Either way, be ready to break out a punny one-liner like "Eat, drink and cranberry" after the Thanksgiving blessing to lighten the mood or make the kids laugh by asking what Pilgrims like to do at the beach (get Puri-tans, of course).

These corny, Dad-approved knee-slappers are sure to have the whole family in stitches. If you want to let even more people in on the joke, use them as Instagram captions for all your Turkey Day photos.

Rest assured, we've got you covered on the Thanksgiving joke front. Unfortunately, you're on your own for everything else.

Thanksgiving jokes for kids

skynesher / Getty Images

How do little pumpkins cross the road? With a crossing gourd.

Why is corn so popular on Thanksgiving? Because it’s a-maize-ing.

What should you expect at the end of Thanksgiving? The letter “g.”

What comes at the beginning of parades? The letter “p.”

If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims.

Did you hear about the scarecrow who won first prize? It was outstanding in its field.

What did the Pilgrims use to make cookies on Thanksgiving? May flour.

What smells the best on Thanksgiving? Your nose.

Why don’t side dishes tell jokes? They’re too corny.

Where did the Pilgrims stand after landing on Plymouth Rock? On their feet.

Thanksgiving jokes for adults

What did one pumpkin pie say to the other? You wanna piece of me?

What do you call a sad cranberry? A blueberry.

What did the autumn leaf say to the tree? I’m falling for you.

Did you hear about the Thanksgiving engagement ring? It’s 24 carrots.

What happens when potatoes drink too much? They get mashed.

What kind of music do Pilgrims listen to? Plymouth rock.

Why did the cranberry blush? It saw the turkey dressing.

Why should you never tell secrets in a cornfield? Because the corn has ears.

What did the pumpkin say to the squash? Oh my gourd!

What did the scarecrow wear to Thanksgiving? A har-vest.

What’s the best way to fix a broken pumpkin? Use a pumpkin patch.

What did one turkey say to the other? Let’s get basted!

How do Pilgrims kick a bad habit? They stop cold turkey.

Thanksgiving knock-knock jokes

maiteali / Getty Images

Knock, knock! Who's there? Dog. Dog who? Doggone-it, someone ate the last turkey leg.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any more cranberries?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annie. Annie who? Annie body want pumpkin pie?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Argue. Argue who? Argue going to pass the gravy or what?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gwen. Gwen who? Gwen is Thanksgiving dinner? I’m hungry!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have to sit at the kid’s table again?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dozen. Dozen who? Dozen anybody else want pie?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mustache. Mustache who? I mustache you to carve the turkey.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Aida. Aida who? Aida lot of food and now I’m stuffed.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good pumpkin pie recipe?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Grace. Grace who? Grace before Thanksgiving is a tradition.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, I’m hungry!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Holly. Holly who? Holly-days are the best time of year.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you going to pass the gravy?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita nap, I’m stuffed!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hatch. Hatch who? Sorry you’ve got a cold on Thanksgiving!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for dessert.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s Thanksgiving.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita bigger pair of pants, I ate too much.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? A herd. A herd who? A herd you were hosting Thanksgiving this year.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tanks. Tanks who? Tanksgiving is here!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Happy. Happy who? Happy Thanksgiving Day to you!

Thanksgiving jokes about turkey