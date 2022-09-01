20 Thanksgiving decorations that'll make your guests feel right at home

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you may be thinking of ways to serve up a feast that’s just as eye-catching as it is delicious.

Setting the scene for a bountiful Thanksgiving Day is all about color, and the autumn season affords plenty of it. Draw inspiration from all that Mother Nature has to offer in the autumn months, everything from the rich reds and coppers of the falling leaves to the bright oranges and yellows of pumpkins and gourds.

Even so, there are endless opportunities for you to put your own spin on Thanksgiving decorations, whether it's with hand-stitched details, unexpected color palettes or added personalization.

Here, find festive ways to set a charming table, arrange a statement centerpiece, dress up your front door, and adorn every corner of your house in its Thanksgiving best. The best part: All of these ideas are easy (and relatively cheap) to DIY, and we’ve got the tutorials to prove it.

Porch Daydream

Pumpkin-filled fireplaceYou’ve got enough going on in the kitchen without having to worry about tending a fire in the living room, too. You can still add warmth to the room with an artfully arranged cluster of pumpkins and gourds placed on the hearth.

Get the tutorial at Porch Daydreamer.

Acorn coasters

Seasoned Homemaker

‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes and other warm drinks. Just don’t forget to place a festive coaster under every steaming mug, like these adorable acorn-shaped ones.

Get the tutorial at Seasoned Homemaker.

Decoupage pumpkins

Porch Daydreamer

Fall is prime time for pumpkin carving. Skip the mess and make it kid-friendly with these no-carve decoupage pumpkins. You can paint real ones or purchase faux ones, depending on the look you want.

Get the tutorial at Porch Daydreamer.

Moody centerpiece

Crafted by the Hunts

Pumpkins and gourds are a must come Thanksgiving. Give them your own bit of flair with some spray paint.

Get the tutorial at Crafted by the Hunts.

Enchanting entryway

Liz Marie Galvan

Make your guests feel right as home as soon as they walk through the door by decking out your foyer or entryway with plush throws, tapered candles and seasonal accents.

Get the tutorial at Liz Marie Blog.

Elegant tablescape

Michelle Madison Lifestyle TV

Take a departure from typical fall colors with this silver-and-gold tablescape. It's an easy way to elevate your family feast to an elegant gathering.

Get the tutorial at Michelle Madison Lifestyle TV.

Mini harvest quilts

Seasoned Homemaker

These mini quilts could work as place mats or wall decor, depending on your preference.

Get the tutorial at Seasoned Homemaker.

Paper leaf garland

Making Frugal Fun

Garland isn’t just for the winter holiday season. With colors like burnt orange, gold and deep reds, this paper leaf garland will warm up your mantel, staircase or door frame.

Get the tutorial at Making Frugal Fun.

Cozy display

Hygge Gathering

Hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) is the Danish word for feeling cozy and comfortable. Sound like your dream Thanksgiving? Then make it a reality by layering different colors, textures, sights and scents.

See more at Hygge Gathering.

Autumn star quilt

Seasoned Homemaker

Beginners will be able to tackle this project that’s made of simple squares and half squares. Choose festive autumn colors or other understated hues that work well with your existing decor.

Get the tutorial at Seasoned Homemaker.

String pumpkins

5 Minute Crafts by TheSoul Publishing

Turn orange yarn into mini pumpkins, then string them across a blank wall, window or mantel.

Get the tutorial at 5-Minute Crafts by TheSoul Publishing.

Velvet pumpkins

Make Every Day an Event

Your pumpkin pie tastes velvety smooth, but these pumpkins are made of actual velvet. What a sweet treat for the eyes!

Get the tutorial at Make Every Day an Event.

Yarn-wrapped vases

5 Minute Crafts by TheSoul Publishing

Fall flowers are in bloom, so have vases at the ready. Opt for vibrant colors like the ones shown here, or choose something that matches the rest of your Thanksgiving theme.

Get the tutorial at 5-Minute Crafts by TheSoul Publishing.

Copper pumpkins

Make Every Day an Event

These copper pumpkins are a chic look for your table, but who knew they could be so easy to create! Just grab some metallic spray and you’re set to shine.

Get the tutorial at Make Every Day an Event.

Citrus and cloves tablescape

Tamara Gibson Photography for Emily Burton Designs

If you’d rather spend more time preparing food than the table settings, go with this quick and easy setup. The best part: Your guests will think it took you hours!

Get the tutorial at Emily Burton Designs.

Mosaic wreath

The Goddard School

Crayons and coloring books are a great way to keep kids entertained, but this Thanksgiving craft takes things one step further. Your little turkeys can cut out construction paper pieces and glue them to a wreath form for a craft that doubles as decor.

Get the tutorial at The Goddard School.

Beaded pumpkins

DIY With My Guy

For a new twist on the traditional pumpkin, try your hand at creating these beaded beauties.

Get the tutorial at DIY With My Guy.

Rustic table runner

Seasoned Homemaker

A table runner can turn a bare table into a seasonal scene in seconds. Here, burlap provides rustic charm while the fabric leaves bring color.

Get the tutorial at Seasoned Homemaker.

Glittery napkin rings

Make Every Day an Event

Everyone will enjoy minding their manners when their napkins are ringed with something as pretty as these glittery bees.

Get the tutorial at Make Every Day an Event.

Statement dishware

Make Every Day an Event

Upgrade plain white plates purchased at the discount store with the help of your Cricut machine.

Get the tutorial at Make Every Day an Event.