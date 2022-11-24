Thanksgiving has arrived, which means Christmas isn't far behind.

With merely weeks to go, you've probably got gift-giving on the brain and are hoping to score some Black Friday deals for everyone on your list.

If your annual Thanksgiving tradition includes eating a turkey dinner and watching a movie or two before heading out to do some early Black Friday shopping, you might want to double-check that the stores you plan to visit are actually open.

That's because in recent years, stores that once welcomed shoppers on Thanksgiving, including Kohl's and Walmart, have opted to remain closed for the holiday.

But what about other big-box retailers? For instance, is Target open on Thanksgiving this year?

As recent as 2019, Target opened its doors for early Black Friday shopping at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, offering shoppers deals on TVs, cameras and other popular items.

But things have changed since then. Here's what you need to know about Target's Thanksgiving plans.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving in 2022?

In 2020, Target joined a growing list of retailers that announced they will remain closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on the following morning for Black Friday deals.

The following year, Target CEO Brian Cornell announced that stores would follow this tradition in all the years to come and told employees that they no longer had to wonder "whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t 'get back to.'"

So, whether you're in the market for a new phone or forgot to pick up cranberry sauce for dinner, you'll have to look elsewhere because Target will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to visit the Target store locator to find out specific hours for local stores.

Where else can I shop on Thanksgiving?

Walmart, Publix and Trader Joe's are also shutting their doors on Thanksgiving, but select retailers around the country will be open for all your needs. Here's where you can shop.