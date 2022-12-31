What are Target’s New Year’s hours? Here’s when you can shop

Now that your holiday shopping is behind you (or so we hope), it's time to sit back, relax, and, well, head to Target for all the things you don't need.

And if you're planning on hosting some friends and family over for a New Year's Eve celebration, then a last-minute shopping trip might be in order.

But before you beeline to the bullseye, ask yourself the following questions: Is Target even on New Year’s Day? And how about New Year’s Eve?

Luckily, we've got the answers below, along with a short list of other stores staying open on New Year's for all your needs.

What are Target’s New Year’s Eve hours?

If you're planning to shop, don't wait until the Times Square New Year's Eve ball is about to drop.

Most Target stores will close at 9 p.m on New Year's Eve. You can check Target’s store locator online or the Target app for local store information.

What are Target’s New Year’s Day hours?

Shoppers expect regular store hours on New Year's Day. Not sure what time your local store opens or closes? Visit Target’s store locator online or the Target app to find out.

With regular store hours at Target on this New Year’s Day, there should be plenty of time for you to shop all your favorite aisles. A lot of people will probably have the same idea as you, so you might want to go during off-peak hours like early in the morning or towards the end of the day to avoid crowds.

Where else can I shop on New Year’s Day?

Start at Target, then hit up your other favorite stores. Just be sure to double-check their New Year's hours before you do so.

The following stores will be open on New Year's Day:

Kohl’s : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. The Home Depot : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open during normal hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open with varying hours. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here.

Notice a few major retailers missing from this list? Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club and Trader Joe’s are opting to keep their doors closed on New Year’s Day.