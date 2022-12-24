What are Target's Christmas hours? We've got the scoop on the store's holiday plans

It's hard to believe, but Christmas is finally here.

With no time left and, yikes, still so much to accomplish, it's understandable if a few details, like picking up a Secret Santa gift or extra cranberries for Christmas dinner, slipped through the cracks.

If a last-minute dash to the store is necessary, you may be wondering what stores are open on Christmas this year — including your local Target.

Much like Thanksgiving, many retailers are choosing to remain closed on Christmas Day to allow employees to spend the holiday with friends and family at home.

Among them? Walmart, Costco, BJ's and Home Depot, to name a few.

But what about Target? If you're planning a trip to any of the retailer's 1,948 store locations, here's what you need to know about Target's Christmas hours in 2022.

And, in the spirit of the season, we've thrown in Target's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours to help send 2022 off with a bang.

What are Target's Christmas hours in 2022?

To give shoppers plenty of time to stock up on gifts, wrapping paper and other holiday essentials, many Target locations have offered customers extended shopping hours leading up to Christmas Eve, with some stores opening as early as 7 a.m. and remaining open until midnight.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, however, a majority of Target stores will close at 8 p.m.

Like many other large retailers and grocers, a spokesperson confirmed that Target will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

What about Target's New Year's hours?

Planning to send off 2022 (or ring in the New Year) by shopping Target's after-Christmas sales?

Stores will operate during normal business hours the week after Christmas, but will have special hours on Saturday, Dec. 31 in observation of New Year's Eve.

According to a Target spokesperson, a majority of stores will close at 9 p.m. and reopen on Monday, Jan. 1 with regular store hours.

Before heading out the door, however, make sure to check local Target store hours or the Target app for specific location details.