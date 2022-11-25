Target is the place to be on Black Friday.

And while you can always shop the sales online, there's nothing quite like hitting up your local store to see everything up close. That said, it's never too early to start plotting your Black Friday shopping itinerary.

If a trip to Target is in the cards, here's what you should know about their store hours for 2022.

What are Target's Black Friday hours?

First things first: Target will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Last year, the company announced that Target will close stores on Thanksgiving Day moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a letter to the Target team. “You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides."

Most Target stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday. To confirm opening and closing times, visit Target’s Store Locator and plug in your specific location.

How long will Target's Black Friday deals last?

The first batch of Black Friday deals kicked off on Monday, Oct. 10 — three weeks earlier than last year.

In a company press release, Target revealed that the weekly deals would refresh every Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend. A pretty nice perk for those looking to get started early on their holiday shopping, if you ask us.

What's more, Target is bringing back Deal of the Day both in store and online through Dec. 24. You know what that means: The savings will continue long after Black Friday wraps!

“We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help — and help them save big, whether that’s on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, wrote in a statement.

This news is right on the bullseye. So, who's ready to hop in the car and head to their local Target?