What are Target's 4th of July hours? Here's what you need to know

The Fourth of July is here, which means it's time to kick back, relax and enjoy all the barbecue.

But before you fire up the grill (or, ya know, head to your favorite restaurant), you may be tempted to pop into your nearest Target to check a few last-minute things off your shopping list (think: an extra pack of hot dog buns, sunscreen and outdoor party games). That leads us to one very important question: Is Target even open on the Fourth of July?

Since it's a federal holiday, select stores and retailers, including Costco, have chosen to close their doors to give their employees a well-deserved day off. That said, it isn't safe to assume that all your go-to stores — like Target — will be up and running on Independence Day.

So, here's everything you need to know about Target's Fourth of July hours.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target will be open for all your Fourth of July needs!

A Target spokesperson confirmed with TODAY via e-mail that all stores will be operating with normal business hours. Since hours vary by location, use Target.com’s “Find a store” feature to look up your store’s specific hours.

What's more, Target is offering tons of can't-miss Fourth of July deals on outdoor furniture, toys, clothing and other summer essentials. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off two storewide purchases with the Target Circle app.

What other stores are open on July 4th?

On the off chance that you can't find what you need at Target, there are other stores that you can visit on the Fourth of July. Just be sure to check their websites for modified store hours.

Best Buy: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Home Depot: Store hours may vary, but many locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Store hours may vary, but many locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Kohl's: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Macy's: Store are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Store are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Walmart: Stores are open with regular hours. Most neighborhood markets are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Related: