What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here’s a full list

Try as you might, you always seem to forget a key ingredient for your Thanksgiving feast.

We can picture it: While your turkey is roasting in the oven, you realize that you forgot to pick up a can of coveted cranberry sauce. Now, you're rushing to grab the keys and wondering which stores are actually open because it's a federal holiday, after all.

In recent years, some major retailers opted to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving to give their employees time to rest and recharge — before the Black Friday madness kicks in.

Last year, Target announced plans to shut their doors on Thanksgiving going forward. They are sticking to their plan in 2022: “Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. Guests can visit Target’s Store Locator to confirm hours at their specific location,” a Target spokesperson told TODAY. Walmart and Kohl's were also closed on Thanksgiving last year, but they haven't released their plans for 2022 yet.

However, there is no need to panic. There are still plenty of stores open on Thanksgiving for all your last-minute shopping needs. Keep in mind that many stores are operating with special holiday hours, so it's a good idea to call your nearest location ahead of time.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

ACME: Most stores will remain open during normal hours. Find your local store hours here.

Albertsons: Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Big Y: Stores are open on Thanksgiving. Find your local store hours here.

Fairway Market: Most stores will remain open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open on Thanksgiving. However, might differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Stores, along with GetGo gas stations, remain open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

H-E-B: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kroger: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Meijer: Stores are open on Thanksgiving, but hours may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Ralphs: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Safeway: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Stores are open with normal hours. Find your local store hours here.

Wegmans: Most stores will be open. Find your local store hours here.

Whole Foods Market: Stores remain open with modified hours. Find your local store hours here.

Convenience stores open on Thanksgiving

CVS: Most stores are open, but hours differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Rite Aid: Most stores are open, but hours may may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Walgreens: Stores are open, but hours may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Wawa: Stores are open with select locations open 24 hours.

Other stores open on Thanksgiving

Best Buy: Most stores are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, but hours may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Dollar General: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below: Stores are open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Michaels: Stores are open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Old Navy: Stores open at 3 p.m. and will remain open through Black Friday.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving