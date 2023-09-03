What stores are open on Labor Day 2023? Here's a list

Labor Day is here, and if you're like most people, you'll probably spend at least some part of the day shopping.

Even if you aren't taking advantage of the plentiful sales traditionally offered by retailers over the long weekend, you might need a few last-minute essentials for back-to-school or groceries for the week ahead.

Either way, knowing what stores are open on Labor Day 2023 before heading out can save both time and trouble. Because while most retailers and restaurants are open for business on the holiday, there are a handful that aren't, including this major wholesaler.

For the most part, however, you'll find the doors open at your favorite stores — and with any luck, you'll score a few bargains on clothes, tech items, mattresses and more while you're at it.

To ensure you don't miss out, we've gathered a comprehensive list of retail stores, grocers and convenience stops that are open on the holiday, including easy-peasy store locators for each to save you some time, as well how to find individual store hours.

Because while Labor Day is about recognizing a job well done, it's also about taking a break from work — and that's exactly what we hope we've spared you from.

So kick back and enjoy the unofficial last day of summer, because we've got you covered.

Retail stores open on Labor Day

Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated. While a majority stores will be open on Labor Day, confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.

Barnes & Noble: Stores are open on Labor Day but customers are advised to check the website for local holiday hours. Find local hours here.

Belk: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Best Buy: Most Best Buy stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Dollar General: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Dollar Tree: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Family Dollar: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Homesense: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

IKEA: Stores are open with normal hours which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

JOANN Fabric and Craft Store: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labor Day. Find local hours here.

JCPenney: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Kirkland's Home: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Lowe's: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Macy's: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Michaels: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Nordstrom: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open. but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Petco: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

PetSmart: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Sephora: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Target: Target stores will be operating during normal business hours on Labor Day. Find local hours here.

The Home Depot : Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores open on Labor Day

ACME: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and some pharmacies may be closed or operate under adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and some pharmacies may be closed or operate under adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find local hours here.

Central Market : Stores are open. In-store pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores are open during regular hours. Pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Food: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Hannaford: Stores are open on Labor Day but it's recommended that customers call for store hours before visiting. Find local stores and hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

H-E-B: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and some pharmacies may be closed or operate under adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Kroger : Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Lidl: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Market District: Stores are open during regular hours. Pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Price Chopper: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Publix: Stores will be open during traditional operating hours. Find local hours here.

Safeway: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and some pharmacies may be closed or operate under adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Sam's Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Plus members) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Club members). Find local store hours here.

Shaw's: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and some pharmacies may be closed or operate under adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stop & Shop: Stores are open with normal hours, but pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

Target: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Trader Joe's: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Vons: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and some pharmacies may be closed or operate under adjusted hours. Find your local store hours here.

Walmart: Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location and pharmacies may operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Labor Day