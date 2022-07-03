What stores are open on July 4th? Here's a list

The Fourth of July is finally here.

That means it's time to fire up the grill and host an unforgettable summer party. In the event that you need to make a last-minute run before the festive fun begins, it's important to double-check that your nearest Target, Walmart or other favorite store is actually open.

Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you and compiled a list of grocery, convenience and other retail stores staying open on the Fourth of July.

Even though a lot of major stores are open with regular or modified hours, you'll notice one of your favorites is noticeably absent: Costco. This isn’t incredibly surprising considering that the big box store was also closed on Memorial Day.

However, there is plenty of good news to be had, especially since some of these stores are also offering epic Fourth of July deals and sales. Just be sure to call your nearest store to confirm their hours since they may vary by location.

Grocery stores open on July 4th

Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Find your local store hours here. Aldi : All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Big Y: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, but the pharmacies are only open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, but the pharmacies are only open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale Club : Stores are open from 8 a.m to close.

: Stores are open from 8 a.m to close. Food Lion: Stores are open with regular hours.

Stores are open with regular hours. The Fresh Market: Stores are open with regular hours.

Stores are open with regular hours. Giant Eagle : Stores, along with GetGo gas stations, are open with regular hours. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Stores, along with GetGo gas stations, are open with regular hours. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. H-E-B: Stores are open with regular hours. Pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores are open with regular hours. Pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kroger : Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Meijer : Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Publix : Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Sam’s Club : The Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus Members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club Members.

: The Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus Members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club Members. Target : Stores are open with regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open with regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Trader Joe’s : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walmart : Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Wegmans : Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your store local hours here.

Convenience stores open on July 4th

CVS : Most CVS stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.

: Most CVS stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary. Find your local store hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with regular hours.

: Stores are open with regular hours. Walgreens: Stores are open with regular hours.

Other stores open on July 4th

Best Buy: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open with regular hours.

Stores are open with regular hours. Dollar Tree: Stores are open with regular hours.

Stores are open with regular hours. HomeGoods: All stores close at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

All stores close at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Home Depot : Store hours may vary, but many locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Store hours may vary, but many locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here. IKEA: Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lowe’s : Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Macy’s : Store are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

: Store are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Marshalls: All stores close at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

All stores close at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here. T.J. Maxx: All stores close at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

