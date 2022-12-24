It's hard to believe, but Christmas is officially here.

Yep, there are exactly zero days 'til Santa hitches the reindeer up to his sleigh and delivers presents under the tree.

Just getting started on your holiday shopping? Better late than never. And, good news, you can always order last-minute gifts online (even though they'll arrive well past Christmas at this point).

Of course, you can't go wrong picking up a gift card or bottle of wine either. That said, you may be wondering what stores are open on Christmas.

You're in luck because we've put together a list of the supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies open and ready for business on Christmas Day. Although there aren't many, you're sure to find a store near you for all your last-minute needs. Just be sure to double-check their hours first since many follow a modified schedule on Christmas Day.

No matter how you spend holidays, we're here to help make them just a little bit easier and that's a gift you won't need to return.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Day

Convenience stores open on Christmas Day

Stores open at 8 a.m. Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee (hot or iced, any size) to customers from 8 a.m. to close, no purchase necessary. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Christmas Day. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here.

Stores open at 8 a.m. Turkey Hill is offering free coffee (hot or iced, any size) to customers from 8 a.m. to close, no purchase necessary. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

: Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: 7-Eleven locations nationwide are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Christmas Day