Easter eggs aren't the only thing you'll be hunting for this Easter Sunday!

Regardless of how hard you prepare for the holiday, there always seems to be one thing you forget to grab at the store. But since many stores close their doors to let their employees celebrate at home, it might be hard to find stores that are actually open.

Although many places remain closed on Easter Sunday this year, a few of your favorite grocery stores and major retailers will stay open in case you need pick up some small toys to throw in baskets, another bag of chocolate bunnies (since you've, ya know, somehow eaten them all before the Easter Bunny showed up) or a missing ingredient for dinner.

Luckily, nationwide retailers like Trader Joe's, Walmart and CVS are keeping their doors open, so you can swing by when the inevitable happens. But before you hop in the car (sorry, we couldn't resist that Easter pun), check the hours of your local store since they may vary by location.

Stores open on Easter Sunday

ACME: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store hours here. Albertsons: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here. Big Lots: Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check your local store hours here.

Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check your local store hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Most stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local club hours here.

Most stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local club hours here. CVS: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Home Depot: Stores are open with adjusted hours. A “majority of stores will be operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," a Home Depot spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open with adjusted hours. A “majority of stores will be operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," a Home Depot spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email. Check your local store hours here. Kroger: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary. Check your local store hours here. PetSmart: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here. Safeway: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Check your local store hours here. ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Check your local store hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Check your local store hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Check your local store hours here. Trader Joe's: Stores are open until 5 p.m. The Trader Joe's in Portland, Maine, will be closed.

Stores are open until 5 p.m. The Trader Joe's in Portland, Maine, will be closed. Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vons: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Walgreens: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store hours here. Walmart: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local stores hour here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local stores hour here. Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check your local store hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Stores closed on Easter Sunday