What stores are open on Christmas Eve? Get the full list

You made your list, checked it twice ... and realized that you forgot the eggnog. Or the wrapping paper. Or another holiday staple.

Although Santa may already be in flight at this point, you still have enough time to pick up any last-minute gifts, decorations or ingredients before he arrives. But since time is of the essence and all, you want to make sure that the stores you're going to are worth your while — and more importantly, still open for business.

That's why we've rounded up a list of all the grocery, convenience and retail stores staying open on Christmas Eve.

Although many major retailers are keeping their doors open, a lot of stores close early to give employees time to rest, recuperate and get ready for the next day's festivities. That said, be sure to confirm the store's holiday hours below — and if you really want to play it safe, call your nearest location ahead of time for the most up-to-date information.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve

Albertsons : Most stores are open with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores are at 8 a.m., but closing times vary. Find local hours here.

Big Y : All supermarket locations close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Central Market : Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Costco : Stores are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Fresco y Más: Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Food : Stores close at 7 p.m. The pharmacy will be open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

H-E-B: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Harveys Supermarket : Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Hy-Vee: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Joe V's Smart Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Kroger: Open times vary by location. Stores close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Market Basket : Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Meijer : Open times vary by location. Stores close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Piggly Wiggly : Store times vary by location. Find local hours here.

Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Safeway: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Sam's Club: Stores are open from 9 a.m. (8 a.m. for Plus members) to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Save Mart: All stores close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: ShopRite stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here.

Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Target: Most stores close at 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Trader Joe's: All stores will close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Walmart: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

WinCo Foods: Stores close at 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

Winn-Dixie: Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Christmas Eve

Casey's: Casey's stores, including 24-hour locations, will close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Cumberland Farms : Stores close at 10 p.m.

CVS : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Rite Aid: Most stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: Stores are open with normal business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Wawa: Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Other stores open on Christmas Eve