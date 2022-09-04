Goodbye summer, hello pumpkin spice season.

Labor Day signifies the end of summer to many, which means it's officially time to embrace all things warm, cozy and pumpkin-filled. Luckily, Starbucks is one step ahead of us and rolled out their fall menu, including the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, on Aug. 30.

That said, PSL (and, well, coffee) lovers have one question on their minds: Is Starbucks even open on Labor Day? And if so, are the stores and drive-thrus following special holiday hours?

We've got all the answers below, plus the latest on Starbucks' seasonal drinks and sweet treats.

Is Starbucks open on Labor Day?

If a PSL is calling your name, then you’re in luck because Starbucks is open on Labor Day for all your caffeinated needs. “Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs,” a Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY.

To avoid any disappointment on the day of, double-check your location’s hours on the Starbucks app or by visiting the store locator feature on the Starbucks website.

Need ideas for your Starbuck order?

There are a few ways you can go: Pick up your everyday order, opt for an iced drink to soak up what's left of summer or go full-on fall with something from Starbucks' seasonal menu.

If you opt for the latter, then lean into all that pumpkin spice season has to offer by sipping on Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Or take a trip to the orchard (OK, hear us out) with the Apple Crisp Macchiato, the brand's official no-dairy fall offering.

It's not just about the drinks, though: Fuel up for a fun-filled day with the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone or another one of the coffee giant's fall-friendly bites.