Is Starbucks open on Memorial Day? We’ve got all the details

There’s a lot to do ahead of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

If you plan to outfit your home in red, white and blue, it’s time to get going on those DIY decorations. Hosting a Memorial Day party? That’ll require a couple trips to the grocery store for all the delicious barbecue ingredients.

If you’re leaving town, you’ll need to lock down travel logistics well before the weekend.

On top of that, your town or city has undoubtedly planned some Memorial Day festivities, from parades to fireworks displays.

Juggling all the holiday chaos can be challenging, and you might find yourself craving a dose of caffeine to get you through that last push of productivity.

Before you head to the drive through, remember that many businesses adjust their hours around the holiday.

If Starbucks is your go-to coffee joint, you'll want to make sure that your beloved cup of joe will still be available on Monday morning.

Read on to learn more about Starbucks store hours for Memorial Day in 2024.

Is Starbucks open on Memorial Day 2024?

Starbucks will be open for Memorial Day, but before you head out for your morning cup of joe, make sure that your go-to location is open.

Starbucks store hours will vary by location on Memorial Day, so it's best to check beforehand.

You can find your local store's hours through the Starbucks store locator or on the Starbucks app.