Is Starbucks open on the 4th of July?

Take a sip and breathe a sigh of relief because Starbucks is open on the Fourth of July.

"Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," a Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY.

Customers have the most accurate holiday hours in the palm of their hand. "The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and use contactless payment."

In addition to using the Starbucks app, you can visit the store locator on the Starbucks website for the most up-to-date information.

