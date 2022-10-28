What are Spirit Halloween's hours for 2022? Here's what we know

As the spookiest holiday of the year draws closer, there’s no time like the present to put up your Halloween decorations, carve jack-o’-lanterns and finalize your Halloween playlist.

Of course, the clock is also ticking on finding the right Halloween costume to wear trick-or-treating or to your annual Halloween party.

If all the running around has left you feeling like a zombie, take a deep breath and remember there are dozens of last-minute costumes you can make from things you already own. Or if you really want a less-stress option, simply run over to Spirit Halloween to pick up whatever you need before it's time to hit the streets.

But first, make sure you confirm Spirit Halloween's 2022 hours. We’ve got ‘em for you, along with some insider tips about this year's most popular costumes and must-have Halloween decorations.

Let’s not waste another minute that could be better spent enjoying the season's best activities. Here’s everything you need to know about Spirit Halloween this year.

What are Spirit Halloween’s hours for 2022?

Currently, there are more than 1,450 Spirit Halloween stores open in cities across the U.S. — a record number for the retailer. They opened their first store of the 2022 season on August 30 and most will remain open through early November.

“Stores are typically open anywhere from eight to 10 weeks out of the year,” Nikki Balles, corporate director of PR and communications at Spirit Halloween, told TODAY. “And each store is super unique.”

While Spirit Halloween store hours vary by location, a majority are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

That said, hours at certain locations may fluctuate based on “seasonal needs,” said Balles. Shoppers can check hours for nearby stores on Spirit Halloween’s store locator.

Of course, Spirit Halloween's website is up and running 24/7, 365 days a year for all your costume needs.

There are more than 1,450 Spirit Halloween stores in the U.S. Alamy

What Halloween costumes are popular in 2022?

Year after year, witch costumes are among the most-Googled Halloween costumes — and Balles predicts that'll be the same at Spirit Halloween stores in 2022, thanks to the release of "Hocus Pocus 2."

“Since we’ve opened, horror has been at the top of the list,” she said. “The Jason, Michael Myers, killer clowns, witches and vampires have been far exceeding everything else.”

Other popular Halloween costumes for 2022 include film and TV favorites like “Stranger Things,” “Ted Lasso” and “Yellowstone,” along with family-friendly classics like “Beetlejuice,” “Wizard of Oz” and “The Addams Family.”

“This is the year of the TV, big screen and small screen-inspired looks,” Balles said.

Pet costumes are also all the rage this year. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend a record amount of money in 2022 to outfit their furry friends for the spooky holiday.

“We have some really cool dog costumes,” Balles said. “I’m sure people are matching their kids and their dog and the grownups.”

And why not? After more than two years of subdued Halloween celebrations due to COVID-19, people are more than ready to get back into the swing of things. “We had 2,000 people attend our grand opening,” Balles said. “A large portion of them lined up for almost three days; I’ve never seen anything like it.”

What about Halloween decorations?

Along with costumes, indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations are flying off the shelves this year. The National Retail Federation expects record spending on decorations this year and that includes creepy animatronics, which, according to Balles, are popular with Spirit Halloween shoppers.

“We have a meticulous team who develops them and works all year long to create the spookiest and craziest animatronics,” she said. “And we see a huge demand for them.”

Jumping spiders, light-up skeletons, killer clowns and zombies are just a few of the super-scary offerings this year. “What we’re seeing is there are fans who are buying our animatronics and inviting people to their home and doing a haunted house type of thing," Balles said.

Beyond the animatronics, Halloween fans can scare up all kinds of wicked good decor like faux tombstones for a haunted graveyard, spooky Halloween scenes to cover windows and doors, inflatables, twinkle lights and standard fare like trick-or-treat bowls, skulls and, well, pretty much everything else.