Flying solo on Feb. 14 isn’t the worst thing in the world.

In fact, there are plenty of benefits of being single on Valentine’s Day, starting with the ability to shower someone extra special with all of your love and attention: you.

"What gives Valentine's Day meaning is unique to us," Phyllis Ginsberg, M.A., MFT and author, tells TODAY.com. Whether you're alone or part of a couple, decide in advance how you want to feel about celebrating Valentine's Day, then make some plans (or, ya know, don't).

"If you’re dreaming of a magical love-filled day, create it," she says. "What would you love to experience?"

And rather than dwelling on your relationship status, Ginsberg says to make the most of the day by putting yourself first.

"Buy yourself flowers, chocolates, or something special. Prepare a nice meal or order takeout. Send loving messages to friends and family and see what they write back. Make plans to get together with someone special," she suggests.

To help you figure out what to do on Valentine's Day this year, we've collected a list of fun ideas to inspire your plans.

Whatever you decide to do, remember that Valentine's Day is all about feeling the love — from others and yourself — and no one deserves it more than you.

Take up a new hobby

Though it probably seems like a simple suggestion, there's good reason to start a new hobby on Valentine's Day, or any other day for that matter.

According to a 2010 study, hobbies are good for us both mentally and physically. Among the many benefits, research shows that people who engage in leisure activities report greater life satisfaction, lower stress and blood pressure, and overall improved wellness.

Whether you make it a point to stop by the craft store for knitting needles or sign up for a Zumba class, starting something new is a great way to show up for yourself.

Book a spa appointment

A little self-care goes a long way, so why not spend Valentine's Day pampering yourself?

When it comes to taking care of the most important people in your life, you should be at the top of the list. That said, schedule a manicure, pedicure, facial, massage or other spa treatment on Feb. 14.

Budget-conscious? No worries. Plan a spa night at home. Bathtub, scented candles and a glass of bubbly (ginger ale works, too) are all you need to feel positively decadent.

Head to your local bookstore

Books are making serious comeback this year — not that they ever really went out of fashion. But after years of all things digital, the pendulum has swung back to old-school pleasures like going to the bookstore and choosing a new book, which makes for a perfect V-Day date for one.

There's something reverent about walking among the shelves, searching for just the right read. Skip the relationship section and go straight to the thrillers or whatever else tickles your fancy.

Not sure what to pick? Try a Read With Jenna book club selection, then make sure to keep your reading streak alive by reading a few pages every day.

Cook your favorite meal or order takeout

Going out for a fancy dinner or cooking something special at home is a traditional Valentine's Day activity for couples, families and friends.

But you don't need a plus-one (or ten) to enjoy either one of those things.

Skip the overcrowded restaurant and order up your favorite meal via delivery or pickup. Or, if you love to cook, shop for ingredients ahead of time and treat yourself.

Don't skimp on the candles, flowers or pretty table settings either. Dress up your table just like you would if you had guests over.

Make it a movie night

Indulge in a classic rom-com or two. Fill a bowl with popcorn, pick up some candy at the dollar store and settle in to watch Meg and Tom meet up (finally, sheesh) at the top of the Empire State Building.

Or feel free to kick Cupid to the curb and go for a thriller, sci-fi flick or action movie. Who needs love, right? Team up with Bruce Willis and show your true feelings about the holiday by watching "Die Hard" instead.

Host a dance party for one

Love to dance? Make a playlist with all your favorite tunes and get ready to boogie down. No need for a partner since dancing is something you can do all by your one-some.

Not only will busting a move put you in a good mood, research shows it can also sharpen your focus, reduce stress and improve your sleep.

So, put on your party clothes, sequined scarf and spend the night with Lizzo (or the artist of your choice).

Have a Pet-entine's Day party

If it's just you and Rover this Valentine's Day, go all out on with some special themed treats —heart-shaped dog bones for your pup, heart-shaped cookies for you.

Then dress your pal up in an adorable pet sweater (OK, maybe not the cat) and post photos on Instagram with a funny Valentine's Day caption.

Better yet, show off the spirited ensemble at the dog park or while taking a walk around the neighborhood.

Get yourself a gift (or two)

Consider this: If you weren't single, you'd probably be at the mall right now looking for the perfect gift to buy that special someone.

Good news, you're a special someone, too. So, put that time and energy into picking out something just for you.

Maybe it's that sweater you've had your eye on or a box of your favorite chocolates. It doesn't have to be extravagant (although, by all means, it can be), just a simple reminder that thoughtful gifts don't have to come from other people on Valentine's Day in order to be meaningful.

Indulge in your passion

Just because the holiday falls on a weekday this year, doesn't mean you can't get out and enjoy your favorite pastime.

Whether it's skydiving, painting pottery, seeing a concert, attending trivia night at the local bar or belting out karaoke tunes, just do it and chances are pretty good, you'll have fun while you're at it.

After all, no one knows you better than, well, you.

And, you never know, you just might encounter someone else who shares your same passion, strike up a conversation, friendship or new romance.

Do something for someone else

If seeing pink and red has you feeling a bit blue this year, doing something nice for someone just might be the secret to improving your outlook.

According to a 2017 study, performing generous acts can directly benefit your mental health and, yep, make you happier as a result.

There are plenty of ways to spread love on Valentine's Day (and the rest of the year, too) like signing up to volunteer in your community, surprising friends and/or family with gifts, making baked goods for a neighbor or other small acts of kindness.

Even better, it's likely that someone else you know will be spending Valentine's Day alone. Remind them that they're being thought of with a card, text or stopping by with a bouquet of flowers.

Not only will you make them happy, but you'll feel good, too.