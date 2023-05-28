Is Publix open on Memorial Day? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Chances are, you've got a few things cooking in anticipation of Memorial Day — literally.
From burgers on the grill to s'mores around the campfire, Memorial Day is when many of us take our favorite foods outside to bask in the warm weather while we eat.
Whether you're whipping up potato salad for a picnic or bringing pigs in a blanket to the neighborhood party, you're certain to need a few essentials for whatever culinary delight you've got planned.
Just realized that you forgot mayo? Marshmallows? Hot dog buns? Unlike banks and government offices, there are plenty of stores open on Memorial Day for all your last-minute needs.
Does Publix make the list? It's a fair question given that the retailer is closed for major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.
Fortunately for you, we've got all the details about Publix's 2023 Memorial Day plans. That means, you can focus your time and energy on cooking up a memorable Memorial Day meal.
Is Publix open on Memorial Day?
Yes, Publix is open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. Confirm your store's hours by visiting the store locator on their website.
However, it's important to note that store pharmacies will be closed, according to a Publix spokesperson. So, if you have a prescription to pick up, you'll need to swing by the day before or after to get it.
Other grocery stores open on Memorial Day
If you want to check a few other things off your list, hit up the following grocery stores (but, of course, you'll probably find everything you need at Publix).
- Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Big Y: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open, but select ones will have special hours. Find local hours here.
- Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Hannaford: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys: Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.
- H-E-B: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here.
- Kroger: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Supermarkets are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.. Find local store hours here.
- Save A Lot: Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.
- Stop & Shop: Stores are open during regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walmart: Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here