Is Publix open on Memorial Day? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Chances are, you've got a few things cooking in anticipation of Memorial Day — literally.

From burgers on the grill to s'mores around the campfire, Mehttps://www.today.com/shop/memorial-day-clothing-sales-t255598morial Day is when many of us take our favorite foods outside to bask in the warm weather while we eat.

Whether you're whipping up potato salad for a picnic or bringing pigs in a blanket to the neighborhood party, you're certain to need a few essentials for whatever culinary delight you've got planned.

Just realized that you forgot mayo? Marshmallows? Hot dog buns? Unlike banks and government offices, there are plenty of stores open on Memorial Day for all your last-minute needs.

Does Publix make the list? It's a fair question given that the retailer is closed for major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Fortunately for you, we've got all the details about Publix's 2023 Memorial Day plans. That means, you can focus your time and energy on cooking up a memorable Memorial Day meal.

Is Publix open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Publix is open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. Confirm your store's hours by visiting the store locator on their website.

However, it's important to note that store pharmacies will be closed, according to a Publix spokesperson. So, if you have a prescription to pick up, you'll need to swing by the day before or after to get it.

Other grocery stores open on Memorial Day

If you want to check a few other things off your list, hit up the following grocery stores (but, of course, you'll probably find everything you need at Publix).