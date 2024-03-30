Here comes Peter Cottontail and, hippity hoppity, Easter isn't just on its way — it's officially here!

One of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, many people celebrate the holiday by attending service, enjoying Easter brunch with family or just getting outside to enjoy the warm sunshine spring has to offer.

Whether you're hosting or attending a Easter gathering this year, a trip to Publix or other grocery store may be on your to-do list to pick up ingredients for green bean casserole, mac and cheese, ham or whatever other essentials you might need to properly celebrate the holiday.

If you're just getting to it now, you may be curious if Publix is open on Easter.

It's a reasonable question given that many grocery store chains and large retailers like Target and Costco are closed in observance of the holiday.

But what about Publix?

To get all the details on this year's Easter store hours, TODAY.com reached out to grocery store chain and here's everything we know.

Is Publix open on Easter 2024?

Publix has more than 1,300 store locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Looking to stock up at one of them on the holiday? Unfortunately, you'll have to go elsewhere.

"Publix stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in observance of the holiday and to allow for our associates to spend time with family and friends," a Publix spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

Stores will be during regular business hours the day before Easter and will reopen the day after.

According to the spokesperson, Publix stores close for three holidays each year: Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?

While Publix is closed on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.

ACME : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fresh Market : All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Market District : Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here. Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.

Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Other stores closed on Easter 2024

Along with Publix, these other retailers will not be open on Easter this year.