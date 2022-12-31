Three ... two ... one ... Happy New Year!

It's time to say "farewell" to another year and usher in the new one.

Whether your plans include a New Year's movie marathon or a fancy party with a side of bubbly, a last-minute trip to the store is probably in the cards.

But here's the catch: Many retailers have adjusted hours on New Year's Day and a select few, including Costco and Aldi, are closed. With that in mind, you're probably wondering what stores are actually open for business on New Year's this year.

Fortunately, major retailers like Target, Walmart and Kohl's are open, so you can shop 'til you drop before it comes time to get to work on your 2023 New Year's resolutions.

Since time is of the essence, we've pulled together a list of all the grocery, convenience and retail stores keeping their doors open on New Year's Day. That way, you can ring in the new year on exactly the right note.

Stores open on New Year's Eve

ACME: Stores are open, but some have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but some have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Most stores are open with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Most stores are open with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Aldi: Stores are open, but with limited hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but with limited hours. Find local hours here. Big Y : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary. Find local hours here.

Stores open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Costco : Stores are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) are open. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here.

: Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) are open. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here. Dollar General : Store are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Family Dollar: Store hours vary. Find local hours here.

Store hours vary. Find local hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Fresco y Más: Stores close at 10 p.m. (or at their regular time, if earlier). In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 10 p.m. (or at their regular time, if earlier). In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies closes at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies closes at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food : All stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 6 p.m. (except for select locations). Find local hours here.

: All stores close at 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 6 p.m. (except for select locations). Find local hours here. H-E-B: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Hannaford: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores close at 10 p.m. (or at their regular time, if earlier). In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores close at 10 p.m. (or at their regular time, if earlier). In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Kmart: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Kroger: Open times vary by location, but all stores close at 10 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Open times vary by location, but all stores close at 10 p.m. In-store pharmacies close at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Market Basket : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Meijer : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Piggly Wiggly : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at regular hours and close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : A majority of stores are open, but some may be operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores are open, but some may be operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Safeway: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Save a Lot: Stores are open, but with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Save Mart: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here. ShopRite: Stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Star Market : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Target: Most stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here. The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Tops Friendly Markets: Stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Vons: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open during regular business hours, but pharmacy hours vary by location. 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours, but pharmacy hours vary by location. 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores close at 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores close at 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores close at 10 p.m. (or at their regular time, if earlier). In-store pharmacies close at 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on New Year's Eve and Day

Casey’s : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. GetGo: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. QuickChek: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Sprint: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open during regular business hours. Select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores open on New Year’s Day

Albertsons: Stores are open, but with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle : Stores close at 5 p.m. In-store pharmacies closes at 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores close at 5 p.m. In-store pharmacies closes at 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Hannaford: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In-store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular business hours. All in-store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. All in-store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. H-E-B : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee : Store and pharmacy hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store and pharmacy hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Kroger: Stores are open during regular business hours. All in-store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. All in-store pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Market Basket : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Market District: Stores close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores close at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Meijer : Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Save Mart : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here. ShopRite: Stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with varying hours. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Stop & Shop : Stores open at 7 a.m., but closing times vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores open at 7 a.m., but closing times vary by location. Find local hours here. Target: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. The Fresh Market : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Tops : Stores open at 6 a.m. Locations that normally open at 7 a.m. will open at their regular time. Find local hours here.

: Stores open at 6 a.m. Locations that normally open at 7 a.m. will open at their regular time. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open with varying hours. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here.

Other stores open on New Year's Day

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Ace Hardware : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. American Eagle : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Athleta: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Banana Republic : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble : Most stores open at 11 a.m. and close at their normal time. Find local hours here.

: Most stores open at 11 a.m. and close at their normal time. Find local hours here. Bath & Body Works : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Bed, Bath & Beyond : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Find local hours here. Best Buy : Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Lots : Store are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Store are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Bloomingdales : Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Burlington : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. buybuy BABY : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Dillard’s : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Gap : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Harmon : Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. H&M: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. HomeGoods : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Homesense : Store are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Store are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. IKEA: Hours vary by location. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here. JCPenney : Stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. J. Crew: Hours vary by location. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Select locations may be closed. Find local hours here. Kmart : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Macy’s : Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Marshalls : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Menards: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here. Michaels : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Neiman Marcus : Hours vary. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Hours vary. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary. Find local hours here. Nordstrom : Hours vary. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary. Find local hours here. Office Depot : Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Old Navy : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco: Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. PetSmart: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Pottery Barn : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Ross Stores : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Saks Fifth Avenue : Stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 or 7 p.m., depending on location. Select stores are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 12 p.m. to 6 or 7 p.m., depending on location. Select stores are closed. Find local hours here. Saks Off 5th : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sephora : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sierra : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Staples : Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here. The Home Depot : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find local hours here. TJ Maxx : Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. True Value : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Ulta: Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Yankee Candle: Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on New Year's Day