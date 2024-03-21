Observed on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is a federal holiday celebrated on May 27 this year.

For many people, it means a three-day weekend, and like other national holidays, a majority of financial and government institutions are closed in recognition of the day.

Established more than 150 years ago, Memorial Day is intended to honor and remember U.S. military personnel lost in war and is often commemorated with parades and special services.

It is also a time when friends and family decorate the graves of service persons and because of that, the holiday is also known as "Decoration Day" — a bit of Memorial Day trivia you might not know.

In commemoration of the holiday, we've assembled a list of Memorial Day facts about the history, meaning and other relevant details associated with the annual day of remembrance.

Among them? When Memorial Day was officially marked as a federal holiday, why the end of May was chosen to commemorate the fallen, as well as additional facts on the military and patriotic songs.

However you spend this Memorial Day, whether it be cooking out in the backyard or paying tribute to America's military heroes, these trivia questions and answers will leave you with with a better understanding of why we recognize this special day.

Memorial Day Trivia Questions and Answers