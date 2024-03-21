33 inspirational Memorial Day songs that will touch your heart

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27 this year.

For many people, the last Monday in May serves as the unofficial start to summer, but the true meaning behind the federal holiday is to honor and remember those military personnel who've sacrificed their lives in service to their country.

To pay tribute to their memory and honor their loved ones, we've gathered a list of Memorial Day songs to listen to on the holiday or add to your playlist.

If you aren't familiar with the history of Memorial Day, the observation began back in 1868 to honor Confederate and Union soldiers whose lives were lost in the Civil War. However, in the decades since, Memorial Day has expanded to encompass all those who've given their lives to help protect American's freedoms.

However you choose to recognize Memorial Day this year, you may find inspiration in heartfelt songs like "Arlington" by Trace Adkins, "I Drive Your Truck," by Lee Brice and "Ragged Old Flag" by Johnny Cash, among others.

Whether you seek quiet comfort through the meaningful words of artists like Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton and Ray Charles, or proudly remember the hero in your life with a rousing military hymn, this collection of Memorial Day songs honors all who have served.

'Arlington' by Trace Adkins

Inspired by the real-life story of Patrick Nixon, a U.S. marine corporal who died in 2003 while fighting in the Iraq war, Trace Adkins' "Arlington" is a moving tribute to the courage of military service persons buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

'Some Gave All' by Billy Ray Cyrus

This heartfelt Billy Ray Cyrus song recognizes the bravery of those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in the name of their country, freedom and the red, white and blue.

'Chicken Fried' by Zac Brown Band

This popular Zac Brown Band song celebrates the good things life like fried chicken, a cold beer on a Friday night, a pair of well-worn jeans and all the sacrifices made in order to secure them.

'God Bless the USA' by Lee Greenwood

This 1984 Lee Greenwood song is a patriotic staple. With lyrics like "I"m proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free," it's became an anthem for Independence Day and often played during fireworks displays, as well as other patriotic observations.

'I Drive Your Truck' by Lee Brice

This melancholy song by Lee Brice tells the heart-wrenching tale of pickup truck left behind after it's owner, a soldier, is killed in action and all the memories it holds.

'Color Me America' by Dolly Parton

Country legend Dolly Parton shows her love for the red, white and blue in this 2003 song off her patriotic album "For God and Country."

'Where Were You' by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson expresses his horror and sadness over the 911 attacks in the 2002 song "Where Were You" and reflects on the most important things in life, like faith, hope and love.

'Still a Soldier' by Trace Adkins

"Still a Soldier" is about the enduring spirit of a military man who's returned home from duty but at his core remains a soldier through and through. Willing to return to service at any moment, his blood beats true for the red, white and blue.

'America the Beautiful' by Ray Charles

Ray Charles' rendition of "America the Beautiful" is one of the most celebrated and heartfelt. "From sea to shining sea" has never sounded so good.

'Go Rest High on That Mountain' by Vince Gill

Vince Gill wrote this touching song after experiencing profound loss in his life. Released in 1995, the song is one of Gill's most memorable ballads and includes backing vocals by Ricky Skaggs and Patty Loveless.

'American Soldier' by Toby Keith

Written in support of U.S. military service persons and their families, Toby Keith released "American Soldier" in 2004 and the song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

'Born in the USA' by Bruce Springsteen

Telling the dark tale of a soldier's experience going to Vietnam and the complexities of returning home, this Bruce Springsteen song is beloved for its searing chorus "Born in the USA, I was, born in the USA."

'God Bless America' by Celine Dion

Though many an artist has covered this beloved American anthem, Celine Dion's version, passionately belted out until it reaches a rousing crescendo will bring everyone to their feet.

'Travelin' Soldier' by The Chicks

In "Travelin' Soldier," The Chicks tell the sad story of a young girl who awaits the return of the object of her affection – a soldier who's gone off to Vietnam – only to sadly learn he's been killed in action. One of the band's biggest hits, "Travelin' Soldier" charted on both the Billboard Top 40 and Hot Country Songs.

'More Than a Name on a Wall' by The Statler Brothers

Fans of the Statler Brothers may remember some of the group's biggest hits including "Elvira" and "Flowers on the Wall." The band also released this poignant 1988 song about a mother who yearns for the son who never returned from duty and her wish to see him one last time.

'The Star Spangled Banner' by Whitney Houston

One of the most iconic moments in television history occurred when Whitney Houston stepped up to the microphone during the 1991 Super Bowl and delivered this heart-stopping rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner." To this day, it remains one of the most celebrated recordings of all time.

'Remember When' by Alan Jackson

Paying tribute to treasured memories gone by, this Alan Jackson song is the sweetest of tear-jerkers that traces the ups and downs of life and growing older.

'Gone, Gone, Gone' by Phillip Phillips

This Phillip Phillips song reminds us that no matter what, those we love are always with us and there to support us, like a drum beating long after they're gone.

'Remember the Heroes' by Sammy Hagar

This 1982 Sammy Hagar song is a guitar-driven, rockin' anthem and reminder to never forget those who fight to preserve our rights and freedom.

'Letters From Home' by John Michael Montgomery

There's nothing a letter from home when you're miles apart from those you love. This John Michael Montgomery tune pays tribute to just how much those letters matter to those serving in the military.

'For You' by Keith Urban

Men and women serving their country make the ultimate sacrifice in the name of love and preserving freedom. Keith Urban honors those service persons and their willingness to put everything on the line in "For You."

'Heaven Was Needing a Hero' by Jo Dee Messina

This touching ballad by Jo Dee Messina bids a sad farewell to a loved one, but finds some measure of comfort in knowing that heaven will benefit from getting a much-needed hero.

'When I Get Where I'm Going' by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton

Country greats Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton team up for this emotional duet on love, loss and the wish that in the afterlife, those left behind remember them with a smile instead of tears.

'One Sweet Day' by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with this collaboration on "One Sweet Day," a heartfelt song about those we love continuing to shine down on us long after they've gone on to heaven and the promise of being together again "one sweet day."

'I'm Already There' by Lonestar

Lonestar honors service persons and their families, who must patiently await their return from duty, making due with phone calls until they can be together once again. In the meantime, "I'm Already There" is a reminder that from the wind to the sunshine, they are always there in spirit.

'The Ones That Didn't Make it Home' by Justin Moore

Justin Moore tells of the crushing heartbreak that accompanies hearing a knock on the door and finding uniforms on the other side. In "The Ones That Didn't Make it Back Home," Moore reminds that amidst living our lives, we remember to cherish and celebrate the memories of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

'Ragged Old Flag' by Johnny Cash

Known as "The Man in Black," Johnny Cash penned countless hits throughout his career, including this spoken homage to the American flag and everything it stands for.

'The House That Built Me' by Miranda Lambert

For those who say you can't go home again, Miranda Lambert begs to differ saying that while you can leave or move on, the memories of home always stay with you, no matter where you go.

'My Wish' by Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts sums up what every parent wishes for their children, that they grow up happy, have big dreams and small worries. More than that? While they're out there growing up, they know that someone out there loves them more than anything.

'Angels Among Us' by Alabama

This tender Alabama song celebrates those people who put helping others ahead of everything else, almost like angels walking among us.

'The Battle Hymn of the Republic' by The United States Army Field Band

There's nothing more stirring than the traditional military anthem, "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." Patriotic and uplifting, this rendition by the United States Army Field Band is truly inspirational.

'Take Me Home Country Roads' by John Denver

John Denver's 1971 song about returning to the place you love most in the world, which in his case is the Blue Ridge Mountains, is timeless and a solid reminder that near or far, there's no place like home.

'You Raise Me Up' by Josh Groban

A familiar song of worship, "You Raise Me Up" is often sung during services. With violins and full choir backing him up, Josh Groban's version is an especially stirring rendition of the traditional church hymn.