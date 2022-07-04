What are McDonald's 4th of July hours? Here's what you need to know

Independence Day is a time for Americans to celebrate their unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If your pursuit of happiness happens to involve devouring a Quarter Pounder with fries while guzzling an ice-cold fountain soda, then you might be wondering about McDonald’s Fourth of July hours.

Since the Fourth of July is a federal holiday, some businesses (including Costco!) opt to keep their doors closed. So, is it possible that the fine folks at the Golden Arches will be taking a break on July 4? After all, grills will be hard at work in backyards across the country to cook those delicious Fourth of July recipes, so culinary cravings might be focused elsewhere that day.

Then again, how could anyone resist a McFlurry on a hot summer day, especially when you're hopping from one outdoor Fourth of July activity to the next?

Before you set your heart on celebrating America's birthday in the drive-thru line, keep reading to find out if you need to satisfy your hunger and quench your thirst elsewhere.

What are McDonald’s 4th of July hours?

Cue the fireworks: McDonald’s is indeed open on July 4.

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed the news, telling TODAY that "hours vary by location."

Since a majority of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by individual business owners, some locations may offer modified holiday hours. In some big cities like New York City, some McDonald’s are open 24/7, but this is certainly not the case for all locations throughout the country.

To confirm your local McDonald’s hours, use the store locator tool.

What other restaurants are open on July 4th?

While it is very likely that there will be a McDonald’s near you, here is a list of other fast-food places and restaurants open on Independence Day:

Burger King: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here. Chick-fil-A: Most restaurants are open with regular hours. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Most restaurants are open with regular hours. Find your local restaurant hours here. Domino’s: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here. Dunkin’: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here. Starbucks: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours on the app or here.

Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours on the app or here. Subway: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here. Taco Bell: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here. Wendy’s: Most restaurants are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local restaurant hours here.

