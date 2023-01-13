The U.S. recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. each year on the third Monday in January.

Observed on Monday, Jan. 16 in 2023, the federal holiday is set aside to pay tribute to the late civil rights leader's legacy. As is customary, banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed in observance of the holiday.

An activist, author and Baptist minister, King's inspirational speeches and peaceful protests galvanized the American civil rights movement, bringing injustices and inequalities suffered by Black Americans to the forefront of the public eye.

In honor of his contributions, we've gathered some of the most stirring Martin Luther King Jr. quotes from historic speeches like "I Have A Dream," which King delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, as well as his acceptance speech after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Though his life was tragically cut short in April 1968, King's achievements and words of hope live on, teaching new generations that love, freedom and equality are never out of reach.

Whether you use his powerful words in an Instagram post or simply for your own reflection, read on and remember.