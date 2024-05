It's summertime and the livin' is easy!

Well, OK, technically the season doesn't officially begin until the summer solstice on June 20, but everybody knows that Memorial Day weekend is when the real celebration starts.

And from now through Labor Day, it's nothing but beach days and fun in the sun.

To make the most of the long weekend, you may be planning to gather with friends and family in honor of military personnel who've given their lives in service to their country; which is the reason why Memorial Day is observed as a federal holiday.

Or, like many people, you may have a house project planned like putting in a garden, cleaning up the yard or organizing the pantry. If that's the case, you may be wondering if Lowe's will be open on Memorial Day.

As is the case with house projects, as soon as you're knee-deep in one, you realize you're missing something essential. That's where a trip to Lowe's might be necessary.

However, since many businesses and governmental agencies are closed in recognition of the holiday, it's fair to wonder if Lowe's will have Memorial Day hours or not.

Fortunately, we've done the legwork to answer that question and have all the details you need below so you don't waste a minute of your day tracking down store hours.

Here's what you need to know about Lowe's store hours.

Is Lowe's open on Memorial Day 2024?

Should your Memorial Day plans include a trip to Lowe's, you're in luck.

Lowe's will be open and welcoming customers on the holiday.

As far as Memorial Day hours go, it's business as usual. Lowe's will be will be open during regular hours. Not sure of your local store hours? Not to worry, find stores, hours and other details right here.

Stores open on Memorial Day 2024

If Lowe's isn't your only errand this Memorial Day, you might be curious to know what other retailers and grocers are open on the holiday.

To save you the time of looking them up, we've collected a list of stores that will be open on Memorial Day right here. As always, it's not a bad idea to check local store hours before going, just in case.

Ace Hardware : Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here. American Eagle : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Athleta: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Banana Republic : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble : Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here. Bath & Body Works : Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here. Belk : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Best Buy : Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Lots : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. DICK’s Sporting Goods : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Dillard’s : Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Family Dollar : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Gap : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Hobby Lobby : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Home Depot : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. HomeGoods : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Homesense : Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Ikea : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. JCPenney : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Joann : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kirkland’s Home : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Macy’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Marshalls : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Menards: Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Michaels : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Old Navy : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Petsmart : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. REI : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Sephora : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sierra : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. TJ Maxx : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tractor Supply : Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. True Value : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here. Ulta: A majority of stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Select stores may have different hours. Check local stores to confirm before going. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

ACME : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Aldi : Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here. Big Y : Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Food Lion : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Hannaford : Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here. H-E-B : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Kroger: A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here. Market District : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Shaws: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Target : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s : Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Memorial Day

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Rite Aid: A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. However, a majority of pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies. Walgreens recommends that customers check the store locator to find specific hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Memorial Day

Casey’s: Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf N’ Jug : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Sprint Food Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Memorial Day