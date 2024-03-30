Easter is upon us!

Whether you celebrate the holiday by attending service, gathering with family or coloring eggs with the kids, a trip to a home improvement store may be in order.

After all, along with Easter comes spring, which means it's time to catch up on cleaning both inside and out.

Should you need a few essentials to help get the job done or are diving into a seasonal home project like giving the kitchen a fresh paint job or replacing the cushions on your deck furniture, you may be planning a trip to Lowe's.

Like most retailers, Lowe's will be open for business as usual in the days leading up to Easter Sunday. But what about the big day itself?

To save you the hassle of looking up local store hours or trying to track down the info on your own, we did the work for you and reached out directly to the retailer for all the details this year.

Without further delay, here's what Lowe's had to say about its Easter hours.

Is Lowe's open on Easter 2024?

This year, Easter arrives a bit earlier than usual, landing on Sunday, March 31.

While many retailers will be open for business on the holiday, including Walmart and The Home Depot, Lowe's will be closed on Easter this year.

A spokesperson tells TODAY.com in an email that stores will remain closed "to show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers. This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones."

Lowe's will reopen for business on Monday, April 1, during normal business hours.

Stores open on Easter 2024

Though Lowe's won't be open on Easter this year, see below for a sampling of stores that will be or find a complete list of retailers open on Easter Sunday right here.

Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kroger : A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

: Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here.

: Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Easter in 2024

Along with Lowe's, see below for a list of other retailers that will be closed in observance of Easter this year.