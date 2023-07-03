Is Lowe's open on July 4th? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

We see you. You're the one who decided to skip the fireworks and the beach in favor of doing a house project over the Fourth of July holiday.

Kudos to you and best of luck on whatever garden or home organization endeavor you plan to undertake.

Even if you don't have a big project in the hopper, a trip to Lowe's might be in the cards on July Fourth.

But before grabbing the car keys, you might be wondering if Lowe's is open on the Fourth of July. After all, you don't want to do anything but fun stuff on Independence Day and discovering locked doors when you're on a mission is no one's idea of a good time.

We reached out to the home improvement retailer to get all the details on Lowe's Fourth of July hours. Here's what we found out.

Is Lowe's open on July 4th?

Good news: If a stop at Lowe's is on your list of things to do this Independence Day, the retailer will be open for business as usual.

Even better? Stores will be open during regular hours, which are typically 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Of course, hours may vary by location, so it's a good idea to check your local Lowe's hours before heading out the door.

To make it easy, we've got the Lowe's store locator right here.

What other stores are open on July 4th?

Got other errands to do on the Fourth? Look no further because we've got a list of grocery stores and other retailers open on the holiday to save you the trouble of looking elsewhere.

Aldi : All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. Dollar Tree: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. The Home Depot : Stores open at normal time, but close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at normal time, but close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here. IKEA: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here. Macy’s : Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here. Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here. T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Trader Joe’s: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on July 4th