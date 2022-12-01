‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ live updates: See all the performances and best moments

Blake Shelton performs 'Up On The Housetop' Oh, oh, oh! Blake Shelton is getting into the spirit singing this Gene Autry favorite “Up on the Housetop.” Share this -





The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree by the numbers This year's tree hails from Queensbury, New York and measures 82-feet tall and 50-feet wide. But that's only the beginning: If you love numbers, read on for more tree-via. 85 — 90 — This year's tree is approximately 85 to 90 years old.

Jimmie Allen, Louis York and The Shindellas perform 'What Does Christmas Mean?' What does Christmas mean? Well, a whole lot of things, but mostly, as everyone knows, it's all about love. Jimmie Allen, Louis York and The Shindellas are here to tell us about it in a holiday song called — you guessed it — "What Does Christmas Mean?"





Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' Country star Brett Eldredge performs the song "Mr. Christmas" from his holiday album by the same name.





The Sesame Street Muppets join in tonight's fun The Muppets have been around since "Sesame Street" premiered on public television back in 1969. More than just TV characters, Kermit the Frog, Big Bird, Elmo, Grover and the rest of the gang have become like family to kids all over the world.





Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform beloved classics Singer-songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee joins husband and legendary music icon David Foster in a mashup of "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."





It's a family affair! Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs the iconic John Lennon and Yoko Ono song, "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" with his children Matteo and Virginia.





Mickey Guyton performs 'Jingle Bell Rock' Country artist Mickey Guyton has got everyone's toes tapping to the 1957 Bobby Helms hit, "Jingle Bell Rock."





Alicia Keys performs 'Santa Baby' Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performs "Santa Baby" from her recently released Christmas album by the same name.





Gwen Stefani kicks off NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Gwen Stefani opens tonight's annual holiday celebration by performing the perennial kids' favorite "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." During a recent appearance on TODAY, the singer and "The Voice" coach expressed her excitement about performing during the tree lighting ceremony. "This is one of those things you grew up hearing about," Stefani told TODAY. "I was from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it's even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this."





The P.S. 14Q school choir performs! The P.S. 14Q Chorus from Queens, New York, performs the festive Christmas carol "Deck the Halls." The Fairview School choir was selected to sing at celebration by the "Kelly Clarkson Show" who chose the choir after viewing dozens of entrants from around the New York tri-state area.





See tonight's star-studded lineup See the star-studded lineup for ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Nov. 18, 2022 00:37 The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree isn't the only thing lighting up tonight's celebration! The event is jam-packed with fun and festive performances you won't want to miss, including a duet by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. “The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions for audiences both in New York and around the country,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC Entertainment, said in a press release. “We’re delighted to have a star-studded lineup of performers help us celebrate and ring in the season.” Here's a list of all the performers to watch during tonight's broadcast: Jimmie Allen

Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo and Virginia Bocelli

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Brett Eldredge

Mickey Guyton

Alicia Keys

The Muppets of Sesame Street

Dan + Shay

Blake Shelton

The Shindellas

Gwen Stefani

Louis York

The Radio City Rockettes

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler

Maya Rudolph





The story behind this year's tree How Rockefeller Center tracked down the perfect Christmas tree Nov. 12, 2022 02:10 Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's head gardener, was en route to check out a prospective Christmas tree in Queensbury, New York, when a mile short of his destination, a different tree caught his eye. "From the time I saw it over the top of the stores when I was driving on Main Street in Queensbury, I said, 'Boy, I hope it looks just as good around the bottom [as it does on top],'" Pauze tells TODAY.com. "And sure enough, it did." They didn't know it yet, but the Lebowitz family was about to become part of Rockefeller Center history. Longtime residents of Glens Falls, New York, the Lebowitz's learned in June that the 90-year-old Norway spruce growing on their family property in neighboring Queensbury was a finalist for this year's Christmas tree. "All the family members were told that this must be kept confidential," Lisa Lebowitz tells TODAY.com via email. "We could not tell anyone until it was formally announced by Rockefeller Center." The Lebowitz's received confirmation that their tree had been selected in the fall and on Nov. 1, it was officially revealed that the 82-foot tree was heading to New York City. "We finally could tell our well-kept secret," Lebowitz says, "and it has been total excitement since then." Family members, press and hundreds of locals gathered to watch the tree come down. When asked if they'll miss having the spruce on their property, Lebowitz says they are "very proud to be donating this tree" because they understand how much the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree means to so many people. "The fact that it will ultimately be used as lumber for Habitat for Humanity also makes it meaningful," she says.

Meet the hosts of 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a national treasure and we couldn't be more excited to be part of it! Tonight's event will be hosted by TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin. Also joining the team this year is "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez. Just hours before the broadcast, Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram that she has the flu "or something like it since Monday," which means she'll no longer be able to host alongside Hoda, Craig and Mario tonight. "Miss everyone. I will be watching," she wrote. The primetime telecast of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" begins at 8 p.m. EST.

