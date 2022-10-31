Illusionist David Copperfield joins TODAY from Las Vegas David Copperfield joined the crew to help perform a couple of tricks. David Copperfield helps Carson Daly pull off magic on TODAY Oct. 31, 2022 04:20 As part of TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza, the world-famous illusionist joined Carson, Dylan, Al, Sheinelle and Craig from Las Vegas to talk all things magic, including the time Copperfield made the Statue of Liberty disappear. “It was a really great illusion based on a lesson in freedom,” Copperfield told TODAY. Carson and Dylan then wowed the crowd by making the Statue of Liberty disappear. Of course, it was just a picture on a postcard, but impressive nonetheless. The master magician also made Dylan vanish, too. Fortunately, she was only hiding behind a bouquet of flowers. Share this -





Peter and Kristen are ... Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez! Bennifer is back and better than ever. Peter and Kristen put on their wedding best and took a trip down the aisle — just like the famous couple did this summer. Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. TODAY The A-listers began dating in the early 2000s and their relationship went into overdrive when they got engaged in 2003. Although they never made it to the altar, the two reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. "We did it," Lopez told TODAY in a statement. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Lopez also performed in Las Vegas as part of her "All I Have" residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2016 to 2018.





Carson and Dylan are ... David Copperfield and Adelaide Herrmann! Thanks to Carson and Dylan, there's plenty of magic to go 'round. Carson has us under his spell as illusionist David Copperfield and Dylan channels Adelaide Herrmann, vaudeville performer and magician known as the "Queen of Magic." Married to a magician, Herrmann started her own act after her husband's death, becoming a legendary illusionist in her own right. One of her most memorable acts was "Noah's Ark" and included more than 200 animals. Carson Daly as David Copperfield. TODAY Copperfield started doing magic when he was 12, eventually becoming the youngest member to ever join the Society of American Magicians. Since then, he's performed countless stage shows and television specials, each one topping the last in its complexity and jaw-dropping illusion. His crowning achievement (so far): the disappearance of the Statue of Liberty! He took his magic to Broadway in 1996 and holds the record for most tickets sold in a week. Since then, the "greatest illusionist of our time," continues making fans gasp with his mind-bending magic and is currently performing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.





Hoda and Savannah are ... Cirque du Soleil performers! Hoda and Savannah really know how to make an entrance. Hoda and Jenna as Cirque Du Soleil performers. Nathan Congleton / TODAY The two perform stunts on the plaza as Cirque du Soleil acrobats from the Las Vegas show "O." Back in the '80s, a group of Canadian street performers entertained crowds with juggling, dancers, fire-breathing and music. The show eventually became known as "Cirque du Soleil" or "Circus of the Sun." Cirque du Soleil took up permanent residence in Las Vegas in 1993 with the show "Mystere," which continues to dazzle and delight audiences on the Strip. Currently, you can experience Cirque du Soleil six different ways in Las Vegas, including wit the classic "Mystere" and the aquatic extravaganza "O".





Jenna is ... Celine Dion! We're totally feeling the power of love seeing Jenna all decked out as singing sensation Celine Dion. Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Jenna takes on one of the very best and belts out Dion's show-stopping hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." Dion won Eurovision in 1990, followed by countless Grammys. "My Heart Will Go On," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Best Original Song at the 1997 Academy Awards," stands the test of time, making it one of the most beloved ballads of all time. For decades, she has stunned audiences in Las Vegas. In 2003, Dion's "A New Day" premiered at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, followed by "Celine" in 2011. To date, she has performed more than 1,000 shows in Las Vegas. Though she was scheduled to begin a new residency at Resorts World Theatre in 2021, she canceled the shows due to ongoing health issues. Currently, Dion is slated to go on tour in the spring of 2023.





Al is ... Sammy Davis Jr.! Who can take a sunrise and sprinkle it with dew? Al sure can. Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr. during the TODAY Halloween extravaganza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Al channels "Mr. Show Business" and sings the 1972 hit "Candy Man." Davis was a member of the "Rat Pack" with Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford and Frank Sinatra. He scored a No. 1 with "Candy Man" and performed on the Strip for many years. Following his death in 1990, the lights on the Strip were darkened for 10 minutes in honor of the late entertainer.





Craig is ... Muhammad Ali! Craig is floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee as heavyweight boxing champion, Muhammad Ali. At just 18, Ali participated in the 1960 Olympics and took home the gold in heavyweight boxing, launching a career that spanned more than two decades. After going professional, the boxer reigned as the heavyweight champion of the world for three years before becoming a civil rights and antiwar activist. The decision cost him his titles, but he returned to the ring in a legendary bout against George Foreman, defeating the boxer and reclaiming his title once again. After retiring in 1981, Ali became a legend once again, this time for his charitable endeavors. Before his death in 2016, Ali was bestowed with countless awards for his philanthropy including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.





Willie is ... Elvis Presley! Willie's got us all shook up as the King of Rock 'n Roll. Willie's a hunk, a hunk of "Burning Love" singing Elvis' 1972 chart-topper. One of the most iconic performers of all time, Elvis got his start in 1954 after debuting the single "That's All Right." It wasn't long before the singing sensation rose to the top of the charts, eventually becoming the first artist to chart at least 100 times on Billboard's Hot 100. Elvis filmed the movie "Viva Las Vegas" in Sin City, as well as married wife, Priscilla, at the Aladdin Hotel in 1967. When the star's career began to slow, he made his triumphant comeback in the "Comeback Special," which was recorded in Las Vegas and led to a residency with 600 sold-out performances.





Sheinelle is … a Las Vegas showgirl! Sheinelle really dressed the part as a showgirl, so much so that her costume features authentic pieces from costumes worn by actual dancers. Sheinelle Jones as a Las Vegas showgirl during TODAY's Halloween extravaganza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Sheinelle showed off her tap skills — despite the fact that she hasn't taken regular classes since she was "a little girl." "It is my happy place," she said, referring to the stage. Starting in 1940s, Las Vegas casinos hired dancing girls to keep audiences entertained between acts. They were so popular that soon other casinos were hiring their own girls to perform. By the '50s, they went from being side acts to the stars of the show. Among the most memorable and longest-running is "Jubilee," which ended its 30-year run in 2016.





The 2022 Halloween theme is … TODAY in Vegas! Viva Las Vegas! This year TODAY pays tribute to the ultimate playground for 24/7 entertainment, dining and high stakes. The TODAY team has been gearing up for the 2022 Halloween extravaganza and promises a thrill ride like no other. So, grab your sunglasses because you’re going to need ‘em for the dazzling reveals ahead. In the meantime, while the entertainment capital of the world hardly needs an introduction, here are a few fast facts that you might not know about Las Vegas, starting with how it's become known as “Sin City.” Established in 1905 as a railroad town, Las Vegas opened “Hotel Nevada,” the city’s first hotel and casino, just a year later in 1906. Turning a blind eye to gambling halls, brothels and other illicit deeds, the city gained notoriety for being the place to go for wanton recklessness, thus giving it the reputation of being a “sin” city. In the years that followed, other resorts and casinos popped up along the Las Vegas Strip.

After relaxing the divorce laws in the 1930s, Vegas also became a hotspot for quickie divorces. Along with untying the knot, marriage laws were also eased, making it easier for couples to get hitched at any time of day or night. Because of that, thousands of people come to Vegas to each year to get married, making it the wedding capital of the world. In 2021 alone, there were 75,000 marriages performed in Las Vegas and so far, in 2022, more than 57,000 people have made it official.

You can bet that many of those newlyweds stop to take photos in front of the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign, which was designed by artist Betty Willis in 1959. The vintage landmark stands 25 feet tall and the silver circles that spell the word “welcome” represent the silver dollars that signify Nevada’s history as the “Silver State.”

More than 32 million people visit Las Vegas every year and stay around three days on average. There are more than 150,000 hotel rooms to accommodate guests and the never-ending action along the Strip generates a whopping $7 billion.

Starting with Liberace back in the 1940s, countless A-listers have come to Vegas to entertain the crowds. Some of the most notable residencies include Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Cher, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Donny and Marie Osmond, Barry Manilow and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton. But enough of the basics because it's time to get on with the show!





