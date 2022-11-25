The most wonderful time of the year is here.

If you’ve already finished your holiday shopping, then well done! But if you’re like the rest of us, you’re probably still trying to figure out what to get everyone on your shopping list. Well, time is of the essence because before you can name all of Santa's reindeer, Christmas will be here.

But when it comes to holiday shopping, waiting actually pays off in the long run — as long as you scout out the best Black Friday sales, of course.

Whether you're in the market for new Christmas decorations or a special sweater for Mom, you might be planning a trip to Kohl's on Black Friday.

While Kohl's has gotten a jumpstart on Black Friday deals by opening on Thanksgiving in years past, the retailer (along with several others) decided to remain closed for the holiday, reopening on Friday morning for their annual Black Friday sale.

Keep reading for Kohl's Black Friday hours in 2022, along with a list of the opening and closing times for other stores.

What time does Kohl's open on Black Friday?

Make sure to brew a pot of coffee first thing on Black Friday, so you can be there when doors open at 5 a.m.

See below for a complete rundown of Kohl's Black Friday hours along with the store's schedule for the rest of the weekend.

Friday, Nov. 25 | 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 | 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Since store hours may vary by location, visit the website to confirm local hours.

Other Black Friday hours you need to know

