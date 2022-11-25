The most wonderful time of the year is here.
If you’ve already finished your holiday shopping, then well done! But if you’re like the rest of us, you’re probably still trying to figure out what to get everyone on your shopping list. Well, time is of the essence because before you can name all of Santa's reindeer, Christmas will be here.
But when it comes to holiday shopping, waiting actually pays off in the long run — as long as you scout out the best Black Friday sales, of course.
Whether you're in the market for new Christmas decorations or a special sweater for Mom, you might be planning a trip to Kohl's on Black Friday.
While Kohl's has gotten a jumpstart on Black Friday deals by opening on Thanksgiving in years past, the retailer (along with several others) decided to remain closed for the holiday, reopening on Friday morning for their annual Black Friday sale.
Keep reading for Kohl's Black Friday hours in 2022, along with a list of the opening and closing times for other stores.
What time does Kohl's open on Black Friday?
Make sure to brew a pot of coffee first thing on Black Friday, so you can be there when doors open at 5 a.m.
See below for a complete rundown of Kohl's Black Friday hours along with the store's schedule for the rest of the weekend.
- Friday, Nov. 25 | 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26 | 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 27 | 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Since store hours may vary by location, visit the website to confirm local hours.
Other Black Friday hours you need to know
Keep the savings going by swinging by a few more stores with epic Black Friday sales.
- Apple: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at midnight and others at 8 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Barnes & Noble: Stores will open at 8 a.m. and closing times vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Bath & Body Works: Hours may vary, but many locations open at 6 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Belk: Stores will open at 7 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Best Buy: Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Gap: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Home Depot: Stores open at 6 a.m. and closing times vary depending on location. Find your local store hours here.
- JCPenney: Stores open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Lowe’s: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday and throughout the weekend. Find your local store hours here.
- Macy’s: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Neiman Marcus: Store hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Nordstrom: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours. Hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Old Navy: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- P.C. Richard & Son: Stores will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Sephora: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at 6 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Target: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Ulta Beauty: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Services run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and curbside pickup is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Walmart: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.