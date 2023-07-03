Light the sparklers and cue your summer playlist because the Fourth of July has arrived.

Along with sending America the sweetest of birthday wishes on her big day, consider posting a few of your favorite holiday snapshots on Instagram along with a clever caption.

Got plans this year? Perhaps the family is coming over for a backyard cookout or you're headed out on the open road for a well-deserved vacation.

Either way, if you're waiting on a mail delivery before you go or need to send something to a far-away friend, you may be wondering if the post office is open on the Fourth of July.

Fair question, especially since many restaurants and stores have modified holiday hours.

But if a stop at the USPS is on your agenda, good news because we've got all the details on whether or not post office locations will be open, plus if you can expect mail in your mailbox on July 4. Here's what you need to know.

Is the post office open on the 4th of July?

Much like other federal holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving and Memorial Day, the post office is closed on the Fourth of July, which falls on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Branches will reopen for business and mail will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

What about UPS and FedEx?

It's not just the post office that's closed for business. UPS will not deliver or pick up packages on July 4. Store locations will also be closed in observance of the holiday. Find local hours here.

FedEx ground, express and freight services will be suspended on July 4. However, FedEx Office Print & Ship Center locations may be open with modified hours, but check before you go to be certain. Find local hours here.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

The USPS observes 11 federal holidays each year. Looking ahead, here are the remaining holidays in which the post office will be closed in 2023.