Is the post office open on Christmas Eve? What to know about holiday mail delivery

It's the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a single person is stirring — which totally isn't true because everyone is scurrying and scrambling to take care of last-minute details. After all, it's Christmas Eve.

If you're among them, then chances are pretty good that you're still wrapping gifts, setting the table for Christmas dinner or finishing up your holiday cards so you can drop them in the mail before Dec. 25.

Given that Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, you might want to read this first, because if you're hoping to get them postmarked before the big day, it might be a problem.

Why? Well, Christmas Day falls on Monday, Dec. 25 this year and Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, a day when post offices are normally closed and there's no mail delivery.

Is the post office open on Christmas Eve in 2023? To find the answer, TODAY.com reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and here's what you need to know, especially if you're hoping to send off holiday cards, pick up packages, buy stamps or anything else on the day before Christmas.

Is the post office open on Christmas Eve 2023?

According to a USPS spokesperson, since Dec. 24 falls on a Sunday, a day when branches are typically closed, the post office will be closed on Christmas Eve and there will not be mail delivery.

That said, customers are "always encouraged to check with their local post office for hours of operation," according to a USPS statement on holiday hours.

Of course, you can always take care of your postal business the day before, which is Saturday, Dec. 23, depending on local branch hours which you can conveniently find right here.

Is the post office open on Christmas Day 2023?

Christmas lands on Monday, Dec. 25 this year and because it's Christmas and all, the post office will once again be closed and there won't be mail delivery.

What does that mean for you? It means if you've got pressing business with the USPS, it'll need to be taken care of by Saturday, Dec. 23 or keep until Tuesday, Dec. 26 when branches reopen during normal business hours and mail resumes once more.

What about FedEx, UPS and DHL?

If you’re in a serious bind, you may be wondering about other delivery services and their Christmas Eve schedules. Here’s the lowdown.

UPS

On Saturday, Dec. 23 UPS will operate with normal pickup and delivery service. Packages picked up on that day will be scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

As far as Christmas Eve goes, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery on Sunday, Dec. 24. The same holds true for Monday, Dec. 25, which is Christmas Day.

UPS services will resume during normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

You can find details and local UPS store hours right here.

FedEx

FedEx, FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight services are closed on Christmas Eve, according to their holiday schedule.

FedEx home delivery Sunday residential delivery isn’t available in all locations, however stations that deliver on Sunday are open.

FedEx Office locations will have modified hours, with some locations closed on Sunday, Dec. 24. Find details and local store hours here.

DHL

DHL pickup and delivery services will operate until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24. and no services are available on Monday, Dec. 25. Normal pickup and delivery resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Find out more about DHL’s holiday schedule and services right here.