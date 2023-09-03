Whether you're stocking up on school supplies or picking up last-minute essentials for the neighborhood Labor Day picnic, you might be wondering what stores are open this year.

Given that it's a federal holiday, it's fair to assume that most banks, schools and government offices, like the post office, are closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Fortunately, a majority of retailers, restaurants and grocery stores will be open for business on Labor Day, with the exception of Costco, which closes on most major holidays.

If you're wondering if Target is open on Labor Day, you're in luck, because we've got everything you need to know about if the retailer will be open or not this year, plus the lowdown on store hours to boot.

Knowing Target's hours so you can grab any autumn must-haves will certainly come in handy if you plan to spend the last official day of summer shopping the many Labor Day sales, or just need to pick up groceries before the workweek starts up again.

Either way, here's what you need to know.

Is Target open on Labor Day 2023?

Yes, Target stores are open for business on Labor Day. A Target spokesperson tells TODAY.com that stores will be operating Labor Day weekend with normal store business hours, which vary by location.

How to find a Target near me?

Not sure which Target is closest or if you'd like to find out specific store details, visit the retailer's website and use the store finder, which is conveniently right here.

To check store hours, select your store and view the store hours for the upcoming week.

Other stores open on Labor Day 2023

Got some other shopping to do this Labor Day? You’re in luck. Most retailers welcome customers on Labor Day with many offering discounts and deals for back-to-school, as well as other necessities like appliances and mattresses.

Find a comprehensive list of stores and grocers open on Labor Day right here.